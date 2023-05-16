Fox Board Member Confided to Tucker Carlson his Firing was SECRET Condition of $787.5 Million Settlement With Dominion

Tucker Carlson was reportedly told that his firing from Fox News last month was a secret condition connected to the network’s nearly $800 million defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come three weeks after Carlson was removed from his role at the network on April 24, it has been reported that one of Fox Corp.’s eight board members was the one to tell the fired host that his “recent benching” was the result of the secret condition in the Dominion settlement.