FBI Investigating 'Hack' On Fox News That Led To Tucker Carlson Videos Being Leaked
An alleged investigation into leaked Fox News footage of Tucker Carlson was connected to a recent FBI search of a media consultant's home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In October 2022, Vice News' Motherboard shared leaked video clips of the ousted anchor's interview with rapper Kanye West.
The never-before-seen clips revealed the embattled anchor heavily edited portions of the interview, which appeared to purposely exclude antisemitic comments from West, Carlson trashing his own network, and other derogatory remarks.
In late April, after Carlson was fired from Fox News, additional embarrassing videos were released to political watchdog group Media Matters for America and Vice News.
In early May, shortly after Carlson and Fox News parted ways, the Tampa Bay home of media consultant Tim Burke and wife Lynn Hurtak, a city councilwoman, was the subject of an FBI search.
When Hurtak was asked about the nature of the unusual event, the Tampa Bay councilwoman stated the search was "solely related to my husband’s work as a journalist."
Burke was previously employed by The Daily Beast and Deadspin, where his investigative work was featured in a Netflix documentary about ex-Notre Dame football player Manti Te'o.
The bizarre raid resulted in electronic devices being seized from the Burke-Hurtak residence — and onlookers were left stumped as to why the media consultant and city councilwoman were targeted by the FBI.
On Friday, a report from the Tampa Bay Times provided potential answers. The outlet claimed that the search was allegedly connected to the Fox News "hacking" probe, which resulted in the leaked interview footage.
The report detailed a letter sent to Fox News from Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Trezevant.
In his letter to the network, Trezevant informed Fox News that the network was a "potential victim-witnesses" of the hack.
The probe centered on alleged unauthorized computer access, wire hacking, and conspiracy, related to content published by Vice News and Media Matters.
While Burke was not named in Trezevant's letter to Fox News, Trezevant was listed on documents related to the FBI search of Burke's home.
Additionally, the assistant U.S. attorney noted in his correspondence with Fox News that neither Vice News or Media Matters were being accused of wrongdoing, as was the case for employees or affiliates of Fox News.
The probe was instead aiming to identify wrongdoing associated with the hack "by other subjects."