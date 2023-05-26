FBI Investigating 'Hack' On Fox News That Led To Tucker Carlson Videos Being Leaked

An alleged investigation into leaked Fox News footage of Tucker Carlson was connected to a recent FBI search of a media consultant's home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In October 2022, Vice News' Motherboard shared leaked video clips of the ousted anchor's interview with rapper Kanye West.

The never-before-seen clips revealed the embattled anchor heavily edited portions of the interview, which appeared to purposely exclude antisemitic comments from West, Carlson trashing his own network, and other derogatory remarks.

In late April, after Carlson was fired from Fox News, additional embarrassing videos were released to political watchdog group Media Matters for America and Vice News.