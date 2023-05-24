Tucker Carlson Rebuilds His Home Studio After Fox News Dismantles His Once State-of-the-Art Satellite Office

On the outskirts of town in Woodstock, Maine, the barn that was once outfitted to host Carlson's state-of-the-art satellite studio, had been stripped bare by his former network.

According to the Daily Mail, a source revealed that Carlson was forced to completely rebuild — and would need to do so quick, if he still planned on moving his program to Twitter.

"Fox came in last week and got all their s--- out of there," said Patrick Feeney, who was managing the construction project.