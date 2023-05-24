Tucker Carlson Rebuilds His Home Studio After Fox News Dismantles His Once State-of-the-Art Satellite Office
Time to pull up the bootstraps! Ousted anchor Tucker Carlson was seen with a construction crew at his Maine home, after former network Fox News dismantled the barn that once housed his satellite studio, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carson was spotted wielding an axe as he prepared to rebuild not only his anchor desk, but his reputation and career, as he announced he was taking his talents to Twitter.
On the outskirts of town in Woodstock, Maine, the barn that was once outfitted to host Carlson's state-of-the-art satellite studio, had been stripped bare by his former network.
According to the Daily Mail, a source revealed that Carlson was forced to completely rebuild — and would need to do so quick, if he still planned on moving his program to Twitter.
"Fox came in last week and got all their s--- out of there," said Patrick Feeney, who was managing the construction project.
Feeney noted that the network had little mercy on collecting items from the studio, as he recalled, "[Fox News] took the set and everything, all the equipment, the chairs, the desk, the fake walls, everything."
With his plaid button-down's sleeves rolled up, Carlson was seen hauling packages and tools onto the property, as well as making several trash runs to a dumpster. Mostly, Carlson was said to have spent his time inside on the phone.
According to Feeney, there's still much to be done before the studio is ready for air.
"There's no hardware in place at all," the construction manager explained. "There's not even an infrastructure for a TV studio for a long time."
Feeney noted that his crew "just came to clean it up and get it looking like something again." While there was "no imminent venture," work was underway to get "ready in case something does happen."
"There's nothing we're doing other than cleaning the place up, shoring up the walls, making it look good again," Feeney stated.
Fox News shocked loyal viewers with Carlson's firing earlier this year after they settled Dominion Voting System's defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.
Carlson was at the center of the lawsuit following scathing internal messages that had been unearthed, including Carlson and other high-profile talent at the network discussing the absurdity of widespread voter fraud, despite continually pushing the theory on-air.