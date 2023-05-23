Tucker Carlson 'Sitting on a Treasure Trove' of Fox News Secrets: Extramarital Affairs and Workplace Misconduct Could Be Released if Cold War Doesn't End, Warns Insider

Tucker Carlson is said to be sitting on a “treasure trove” of Fox News secrets and is willing to release those secrets if his ongoing contract cold war with the network does not come to an immediate end, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come nearly one month after Carlson was unceremoniously canned from the Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative news network, the former host has continued an intense pressure campaign against Fox in an effort to be released from a noncompete clause in his still-active contract.