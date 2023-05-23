Tucker Carlson 'Sitting on a Treasure Trove' of Fox News Secrets: Extramarital Affairs and Workplace Misconduct Could Be Released if Cold War Doesn't End, Warns Insider
Tucker Carlson is said to be sitting on a “treasure trove” of Fox News secrets and is willing to release those secrets if his ongoing contract cold war with the network does not come to an immediate end, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come nearly one month after Carlson was unceremoniously canned from the Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative news network, the former host has continued an intense pressure campaign against Fox in an effort to be released from a noncompete clause in his still-active contract.
While the two parties were reportedly engaged in negotiations regarding Carlson’s still-active contract – and his possible release from the contract – industry insiders familiar with the situation revealed those talks have since devolved into “meaningless conversations.”
The negotiations between Carlson and Fox regarding his contract allegedly “stalled out” after a series of unfavorable stories about the network leaked online this week.
Some sources suspect Carlson and his team were behind the recent leaks.
Now, according to the Daily Beast, Carlson and his team are preparing to escalate their pressure campaign against Fox News using the “treasure trove” of secrets Carlson has at his disposal – including alleged extramarital affairs and workplace misconduct issues previously unreported to the public.
“The hope is that Fox comes to their senses and realizes they can’t stop Tucker from speaking and doing his thing and if not that’s unfortunate and there would be some pain inflicted,” one network source familiar with the Carlson-Fox News cold war told the Daily Beast.
Meanwhile, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott has insisted the “unsubtle warfare” between the network and Carlson will end “amicably” despite the former host’s increasingly intense pressure campaign.
“Despite what you are reading, it’s going to end amicably,” Scott reportedly told another source familiar with the ongoing matter.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson was abruptly let go from Fox News on April 24 after roughly 14 years with the embattled conservative news network.
Although it is still unclear exactly why the 54-year-old political commentator was released from the network, certain sources – such as conservative journalist Chadwick Moore – indicated Carlson’s firing was a “secret condition” of Fox’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.
Both Fox and Dominion have rejected reports that Carlson was fired in connection to the nearly $800 million settlement.