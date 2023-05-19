Tucker Carlson Ready to Spill All About Fox News Co-workers: ‘He’s Got a Lot of Venom Stored Up’

Bitter Tucker Carlson has already launched a scorched-earth war on FOX News — and his former TV colleagues — following his embarrassing ouster from the network where he once reigned supreme, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed Tucker is filled with rage and a thirst for vengeance. He has accused the network of fraud and breach of contract. Another insider said Carlson, who hired big-time lawyer Bryan Freedman to represent him in his exit talks, is gearing up to launch a lawsuit and new news program to take on the network head-to-head!