Tucker Carlson Ready to Spill All About Fox News Co-workers: ‘He’s Got a Lot of Venom Stored Up’

Source: MEGA
May 19 2023, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Bitter Tucker Carlson has already launched a scorched-earth war on FOX News — and his former TV colleagues — following his embarrassing ouster from the network where he once reigned supreme, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed Tucker is filled with rage and a thirst for vengeance. He has accused the network of fraud and breach of contract. Another insider said Carlson, who hired big-time lawyer Bryan Freedman to represent him in his exit talks, is gearing up to launch a lawsuit and new news program to take on the network head-to-head!

“Nobody will get a pass,” said an insider. “He’s got a lot of venom stored up, and you can count on whatever he does being uncensored and embarrassing for a lot of people.”

The terminated anchor, 54, is privately threatening to walk away from a $25 million payout from FOX. Instead, he plans to tell all about being used as a “scapegoat and fall guy” for FOX’s damning $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems for spreading lies the 2020 presidential election was rigged, the insider revealed.

Carlson has demanded a stack of internal FOX documents. Sources said he will likely use the files against his former employers, who he blames for releasing his private text messages blasting colleague Chris Wallace, expressing his hate for Donald Trump and branding FOX boss Rupert Murdoch a liar!

Now, sources said Carlson’s lawyers are attempting to have a non-compete provision in their client’s contract tossed.

The provision would prevent Carlson from appearing on another news outlet until January 2025. His lawyers have argued the non-compete is no longer valid because FOX breached the deal.

Another source said, “Tucker knows where all the bodies are buried and intends to dig them up and show them to the public on any new show he launches,” said a source. “He is furious with the treatment he received and what he perceives as a smear campaign against him!”

Insiders claimed Fox bigshots Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have already reached out to Tucker.

