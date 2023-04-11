Exposed: Sean Hannity & Ainsley Earhardt's Friendship-Turns-Romantic, Fox Stars Look Blissful On Family Outing With Her Daughter
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have dodged romance rumors for years while their once-platonic connection evolved into a full-blown relationship behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders spill intimate details about the high-profile media stars.
Newly published photos show the Fox News personalities looking blissful alongside each other on various outings, seemingly no longer hiding the bond they have forged.
"[Hannity and Earhardt] are extremely happy together and have been for a while," an insider spilled. "It's not a surprise to anyone who knows them, but they're very private people and prefer to keep their personal life private and lowkey."
Both are well-known on Fox and RadarOnline.com previously learned that Caitlyn Jenner had gone above and beyond to impress Hannity in a bid to fulfill her political ambitions, as we exclusively reported in December prior to the romance reveal. "Caitlyn really does look up to Sean and Tucker [Carlson]," said the insider. "They're not afraid to speak up and neither is she."
In one photo, a beaming Earhardt and Hannity were seen arm-in-arm during what appeared to be a breakfast date at a Waffle House in South Carolina in January.
They were also spotted at the Oyster festival on Long Island last fall, posing for another playful snap obtained by Daily Mail as he held up some corn on the cob wrapped in tin foil.
Insiders said that Hannity has been welcomed into her world and adores Earhardt's daughter, Hayden, whom the Fox & Friends cohost shares with ex-husband Will Proctor.
The trio paid a visit to Palm Beach on February 26, and were all seen inside the lobby of a hotel just two miles from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
A guest at the local hotspot said Hannity and Earhardt seemed to be quite close with each other during their trip to Florida.
"Hannity and Ainsley were waiting for Hayden who had her eye on something in the lobby gift shop. 'She kept saying, 'I want one of these.' And in true daddy fashion Hannity told her, 'You have that at home,'" alleged the bystander.
Romance rumors first swirled years ago after Hannity and his ex-wife Jill Rhodes divorced in 2019. As for Earhardt, she and Proctor divorced in 2018.
By June 2020, a Vanity Fair report said that he and Earhardt had quietly been in a relationship for months. Since then, it appears they have become more serious and are no longer trying to avoid being spotted together.
Sources said Hannity is now in the process of adding a fourth bedroom to his Palm Beach townhouse.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Fox for comment.