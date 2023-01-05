'I'm Frustrated By You': Sean Hannity BERATES 'Liberal' Lauren Boebert In Heated Argument Over Speaker Wannabe Kevin McCarthy
Sean Hannity went after Lauren Boebert, dissing the proud Republican by telling her she sounded like a "Liberal" during a heated on-air debate about desperate House Speaker hopeful, Kevin McCarthy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The on-camera spat went down on Wednesday after Hannity questioned why she and her colleagues won't budge on voting McCarthy in as the House Speaker.
“McCarthy has 202-3 votes. Your side has 20. So if I’m going to use your words, and your methodology, and your math, isn’t it time for you to pack it in and your side to pack it in considering he has over 200 and you have 20?” the conservative political commentator asked.
When Boebert said she understood Hannity's frustration with the situation, she claimed that "there are more for us than there are against us” and those who have voted for McCarthy are expecting him “to cave.”
Her wording seemed to trigger the Fox News host off, with the energy immediately shifting.
“I’m frustrated by you not answering a direct question,” Hannity said, later telling Boebert, “I feel like I’m getting an answer from a liberal!” But she didn't back down from her viewpoint, doubling down that she does not support fellow Republican McCarthy.
McCarthy lost an eighth straight ballot for speaker on Thursday.
McCarthy has failed to meet the basic threshold needed to hold the position since Tuesday, with the country divided if he's the right man for the job. Even Tucker Carlson seemed to back Boebert's view, claiming that anyone pro-McCarthy is “using threats and fear to force people to support” him.
The ladies of The View have also discussed the bitter battle between Hannity and Boebert.
“I say a big boo-hoo to Sean Hannity,” conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said on Thursday. “Fox News and the right-wing media created Lauren Boebert. They featured her on air and turned her into a star and she’s weaponizing that power.”
She continued, “You created this. You own it,” adding, "That’s the reason the House Republican Conference is in chaos right now and we can’t get a governing majority.”
Joy Behar agreed, but called Boebert “another motormouth who doesn’t stop talking.”