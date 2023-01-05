Late NFL Star Aaron Hernandez's Ex-Fiancée Accused Of Running Through Trust Fund For Her Own Personal Use

"I believe that [Jenkins-Hernandez] has been co-mingling the child's funds with her own," O'Regan stated. "I believe that Ms. Jenkins-Hernandez's ongoing conflict, her almost five-year-long record of excessive expenditures, continuous violation of this court's decree … and her failure to file an inventory and up-to-date accounts all indicate that despite what might be her best intentions, Ms. Jenkins-Hernandez is not effectively performing her duties as conservator."

After Jenkins-Hernandez was denied the $10,000 for dance lessons, she went to court in an attempt to have Schwartz removed. She argued that the denial of fund use prevented her daughter from enjoying her favorite pastime.

Jenkins-Hernandez's lawyer, Stephen Withers, responded to the accusations of malicious spending and referred to the claim as "much ado about nothing."

"What Shayanna has done is focus on her children. Any allegation or insinuation that she's spending money inappropriately or for any other purpose is absolutely false," Withers stated on his client's behalf.

Jenkins-Hernandez and the ex-NFL star began dating in high school and had an on-again, off-again relationship over the years.