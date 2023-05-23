'I'm Not Running for Anything': Tucker Carlson Issues Cease and Desist Letter to PAC Fundraising for His 2024 Candidacy

Tucker Carlson issued a cease and desist letter to a political action committee pushing the former Fox News host to run for president in 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned. Carlson reportedly issued the letter this week after the committee, called the “Draft Tucker PAC,” announced its formation on Thursday.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

“Republicans need a new leader that can stand up to Biden,” the committee wrote in a now-deleted Twitter post. “It’s time to draft Tucker Carlson.” Carlson’s lawyer, Harmeet Dhillon, quickly issued the cease and desist letter and threatened to sue the “Draft Tucker PAC” with “every legal means” at their disposal.

“It has come to Mr. Carlson’s attention that you are soliciting contributions and donor contact information from the public by representing that the funds will be used to draft Mr. Tucker to run for President in 2024,” Carlson’s cease and desist letter read. “Mr. Carlson will not run for President in 2024 under any circumstances, and therefore your misrepresentations are damaging to Mr. Carlson and defrauding his supporters,” the letter continued.

Article continues below advertisement

As Tucker’s attorney, I can unequivocally state that this PAC is unauthorized, that the people running it didn’t get his permission to use his name/likeness, and that it would be fruitless to contribute to such a PAC. https://t.co/JvJfQopGij — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 21, 2023

“If you do not immediately cease and desist your efforts to solicit money to ‘draft’ Mr. Carlson, we will use every legal means at our disposal to vindicate his rights and protect his supporters from these misrepresentations.” According to Mediaite, the “Draft Tucker PAC” filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission in April shortly after Carlson was fired from Fox News on April 24.

The cease and desist letter was reportedly sent to the committee’s executive director, GOP operative Charlie Kolean, as well as the committee’s treasurer, Elizabeth Curtis. Carlson’s lawyer also instructed the PAC to “preserve all evidence pertaining to the committee’s efforts” and threatened further legal action if the “Draft Tucker PAC” did not comply with the legal team’s demands.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

“Mr. Carlson does not want his supporters to be fooled into sending their hard-earned money and contact information to a project run in his name that he does not support and that has no chance of succeeding in its stated aims, and thus will necessarily be using the funds and donor data for other, undisclosed purposes,” Dhillon wrote. “If you do not voluntarily stop your ‘Draft Tucker’ effort, we will use every legal option to prevent the misappropriation of Mr. Carlson’s name, likeness, and image, and to protect his supporters from fraud.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson came under fire earlier this month when he lied to a reporter about his “plans” to run for president in 2024. The former Fox News host ultimately admitted that he was “totally kidding” and does not plan to run in next year’s election. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

The cease and desist letter sent to the “Draft Tucker PAC” this week further confirmed that Carlson currently has no plans to run against former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden in 2024. “Mr. Carlson is not now, and will not under any circumstances be, a candidate for President in the 2024 election,” Carlson’s lawyer wrote. “No, I’m not running for anything — come on,” Carlson himself responded when asked about his alleged 2024 ambitions.