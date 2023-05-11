'I'm Fundamentally a D---': Tucker Carlson Lies to Reporter About 2024 Presidential Run

Tucker Carlson recently told a reporter he planned to announce a 2024 White House bid before apologizing and clarifying that he was “totally kidding,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come two weeks after Carlson’s involuntary departure from Fox News, and amid rumors and reports Carlson is considering a 2024 presidential run, the 53-year-old conservative commentator “trolled” Insider reporter Mattathias Schwartz.