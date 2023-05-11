'I'm Fundamentally a D---': Tucker Carlson Lies to Reporter About 2024 Presidential Run
Tucker Carlson recently told a reporter he planned to announce a 2024 White House bid before apologizing and clarifying that he was “totally kidding,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come two weeks after Carlson’s involuntary departure from Fox News, and amid rumors and reports Carlson is considering a 2024 presidential run, the 53-year-old conservative commentator “trolled” Insider reporter Mattathias Schwartz.
According to a text message exchange between Carlson and Schwartz, the former Fox News star said he would announce his run for president on Friday in New Hampshire.
Then, when Schwartz worked to substantiate the scoop, Carlson admitted he was “totally kidding” and “fundamentally a d---.”
“Are you going to run for president?” the Insider reporter asked Carlson earlier this week.
“Yes, Carlson responded. “Announcing Friday in New Hampshire.”
“Can I call you? I would like to be first with this,” Schwartz wrote. “But I can’t stand it up with one text. Let me know. A voice call would be helpful.”
“Totally kidding. Sorry,” Carlson admitted. “I can never control myself. I’m fundamentally a d---. My apologies.”
“It’s okay,” Schwartz wrote before the pair’s exchange ended. “I can appreciate a good troll. So you’ve ruled 2024 out completely, it sounds like.”
Schwartz later admitted he was “skeptical” regarding Carlson’s White House bid claims but also believed it “seemed plausible” the former Fox News star might announce a presidential run.
The Insider reporter also suggested Carlson had “hoped” Schwartz would “go with” the fake scoop and “hit print based on the one text.”
“Ultimately these were texts that needed to be shared,” Schwartz said after Carlson admitted he was “totally kidding.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson’s exchange with Schwartz marked the former Fox News star’s latest antic since his sudden firing from the Rupert Murdoch-owned network on April 24.
Although Carlson did not announce a 2024 presidential run this week, he took to Twitter to announce his show was being officially relaunched on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.
"We'll bring some other things too, which we'll tell you about,” Carlson said on Tuesday upon the news of his new Twitter show. “But, for now, we're just grateful to be here."