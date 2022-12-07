Hitler-Loving Kanye West Sits Down With Proud Boy Founder, Tells Jews To 'Forgive' Nazi Party Leader In Latest Antisemitic Rant
Kanye West told Jewish people to forget the past, advising them to "forgive Hitler" for the Holocaust in his latest bout of antisemitic spewing. To make matters worse, Ye addressed the topic while sitting down with the Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-minute interview was titled Saving Ye, in which McInnes allowed the embattled rapper to discuss his views on being canceled over his antisemitic rants. Their discussion was posted to the alt-right website Censored.TV on Tuesday.
Ye — who was joined by his white supremacist and Holocaust denier buddy Nick Fuentes — doubled down on his stance.
“Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love,” the Grammy winner, 45, told McInnes.
“You can’t force your pain on everyone else,” he later stated, before giving the Jewish community some unsolicited advice.
“Jewish people — forgive Hitler today,” Ye stated. “Let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people.” This gives an eerily similar vibe to his "slavery was a choice" opinion in 2018.
The Donda rapper's latest Holocaust comment comes on the heels of saying he likes Hilter, which he made weeks after saying he was going to go "def con 3" on Jewish people.
In response, Ye was dropped from several deals, including his partnership with Adidas. The fashion designer lost his billionaire status in October following the backlash.
However, Ye says he's never felt more free or happy after jumping off the "Jewish slave train."
"As soon as I didn't play by what they wanted to use my Black voice for, they froze everything — in front of everyone. They took the IP, they smear me every day, and I feel freer because of it. I'm far happier, and you know, I'm just in love with life," he told the Proud Boys founder.
"As soon as I signed that record label, I was already hopping on that Jewish slave train," Ye concluded.