Tucker Carlson's Low Budget Twitter Show Premiere Gets More Than 60 Million Views After Bombshell Fox Firing

Weeks after Fox News announced Tucker Carlson's bombshell exit from the notoriously conservative news network, the first episode of his new Twitter show racked up a shocking number of views, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Carlson premiered his low-budget show with a 10-minute video that was broadcast on the popular social media platform on Tuesday, June 6, and it's already received more than 60 million views in less than one day.