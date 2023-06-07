Tucker Carlson's Low Budget Twitter Show Premiere Gets More Than 60 Million Views After Bombshell Fox Firing
Weeks after Fox News announced Tucker Carlson's bombshell exit from the notoriously conservative news network, the first episode of his new Twitter show racked up a shocking number of views, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlson premiered his low-budget show with a 10-minute video that was broadcast on the popular social media platform on Tuesday, June 6, and it's already received more than 60 million views in less than one day.
"As of today, we’ve come to Twitter," Carlson told viewers in the video. "We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave."
On top of the 67 million views, the broadcast also received over 180K retweets, over 20K quote retweets — when users share the post with a message of their own — and nearly 700K likes.
Fans and critics alike flooded the comments section, generating even more activity on the controversial media personality's post. Many also pointed out that this could usher in a new world for mainstream media.
Conservative podcaster Benny Johnson claimed, "Tucker broke the corporate media monopoly matrix tonight & it’s never coming back," while another Twitter user wrote, "Tucker is back like he never left. Only this time, he is no longer shackled by the commands of an employer ... Folks… you are witnessing the death of the MSM in real time."
Former Twitter CEO Elon Musk joined in by retweeting Carlson's video, encouraging others to take a page out of the controversial political commentator's book by starting broadcasts of their own.
"Would be great to have shows from all parts of the political spectrum on this platform!" the tech mogul tweeted on Tuesday night, June 6.
As Radar previously reported, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently used Twitter to announce his presidential bid in the upcoming 2024 election.
However, it was later slammed as an "epic fail" by Megyn Kelly after suffering repeated technical difficulties.