The Wait Is Over: Gov. Ron DeSantis Slated to Announce Presidential Campaign on Twitter With Elon Musk
Ron DeSantis' campaign team confirmed that the controversial Florida governor will formally announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Twitter with Elon Musk, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite ongoing attacks from current GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, DeSantis has long been expected to throw his hat into the Republican presidential primary ring.
After the Florida government passed recent legislation that allowed a sitting governor to campaign for higher office without resignation, rumors surrounding DeSantis' potential candidacy were all but confirmed — until this week.
In a move that eerily mirrored ousted Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson moving his program to Twitter, the DeSantis campaign also saw Musk's social platform as the optimal landscape to drum up support from voters.
According to at least three sources familiar with DeSantis' campaign, in addition to confirmation from a campaign spokesperson to CNN, the Florida governor will join Musk on Wednesday to host a Twitter Spaces event at 6 PM EST.
The event is expected to be moderated by David Sacks, a fellow tech entrepreneur and outspoken supporter of DeSantis.
Wednesday night will see a frenzy of campaign events for DeSantis' team.
At the same time of the Twitter Spaces event, an official campaign video is expected to be released.
As DeSantis' campaign marketing launches, a gathering of high-profile donors are expected to flock to Miami to show their support for the Republican lawmaker.
From May 24 to 26, wealthy elites will take on the Four Seasons hotel in Southern Florida, where they will receive the low-down on the DeSantis campaign from staff during the fundraising event.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
DeSantis is also expected to show face outside of the Sunshine State. The presidential hopeful will embark on the campaign trail after the Memorial Day holiday and will visit key states.
The announcement followed a travel advisory warning issued by the NAACP to Black Americans on visiting Florida.
"Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon," said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson on Saturday.
"He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We're not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation."