The Wait Is Over: Gov. Ron DeSantis Slated to Announce Presidential Campaign on Twitter With Elon Musk

Ron DeSantis' campaign team confirmed that the controversial Florida governor will formally announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Twitter with Elon Musk, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite ongoing attacks from current GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, DeSantis has long been expected to throw his hat into the Republican presidential primary ring.

After the Florida government passed recent legislation that allowed a sitting governor to campaign for higher office without resignation, rumors surrounding DeSantis' potential candidacy were all but confirmed — until this week.