DeSantis Debunked: Shocking Little-Known Facts About the Controversial Florida Governor's Past

There's more than what meets the eye with controversial Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as RadarOnline.com can reveal that the Republican lawmaker has a shocking past.

While the governor's political opponent Donald Trump seized the opportunity to expose DeSantis' odd preference towards eating pudding with his fingers, DeSantis continues to surprise voters.

The same former congressional colleagues, who outed DeSantis' strange eating habits, also claimed that the Yale graduate was a socially awkward "loner" who kept to himself.