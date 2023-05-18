Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Frontrunner' Being Considered by Ron DeSantis For VP Pick

Ron DeSantis is determined to recruit Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders as his running mate before making a formal announcement on his 2024 presidential bid, sources close to his campaign told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

Insiders claim that DeSantis has set his sights on the former Trump press secretary to be his VP pick after she won the race to become the state's first female governor in November, succeeding Gov. Asa Hutchinson who served in the role since 2015.