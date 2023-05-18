Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Frontrunner' Being Considered by Ron DeSantis For VP Pick
Ron DeSantis is determined to recruit Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders as his running mate before making a formal announcement on his 2024 presidential bid, sources close to his campaign told RadarOnline.com exclusively.
Insiders claim that DeSantis has set his sights on the former Trump press secretary to be his VP pick after she won the race to become the state's first female governor in November, succeeding Gov. Asa Hutchinson who served in the role since 2015.
"He really only has one strong choice: Sarah," the source told RadarOnline.com exclusively. "He is desperate to lock up his running mate before he makes his formal announcement. He would announce his VP candidate very soon afterward."
"He thinks it will be a one-two punch and Republicans will be hard-pressed to look past a united front, especially if it is him and Sarah," spilled the campaign insider.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to DeSantis for comment.
DeSantis' candidacy appears to be imminent after his move to rebrand his Florida political committee, Politico reported.
The Florida Governor filed a notice earlier this month with the state that he was "no longer associated" and would no longer be raising money either directly or indirectly for the organization, "a step he needs to take ahead of a presidential campaign."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Donald Trump Attacks Fox News for 'Desperately Pushing' Ron DeSantis as Potential Threat to GOP Nomination
- Ex-Marine Charged With Second-Degree Manslaughter of Jordan Neely Raises $1 Million Thanks to Ron DeSantis
- 'He Needs a Personality Transplant': Donald Trump Launches Fresh Attack Against Rival Ron DeSantis
A source close to Sanders told RadarOnline.com pointed out that she has "refused to endorse her former boss" for the GOP presidential nomination. "At the moment, she has a foot in both camps," it was claimed.
Sanders said of Trump, "I love the President, have a great relationship with him. I know our country would be infinitely better off if he was in office right now instead of Joe Biden but right now my focus isn't 2024."
Sources said that she may still be mulling over her options. RadarOnline.com reached out to a rep for Sanders for comment.
"Part of her wants to embrace the new GOP and she believes DeSantis is the man," the insider claimed. "But she is worried about Trump's influence and the results of recent polls only shows that. The governor is keeping her powder dry."