Donald Trump Attacks Fox News for 'Desperately Pushing' Ron DeSantis as Potential Threat to GOP Nomination
Another day, another attack on Fox News from Donald Trump. The former president slammed the conservative network for "desperately pushing" Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a potential threat to the Republican nomination, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While the Florida lawmaker has been busy battling a culture war with Disney, he has yet to officially announce his 2024 presidential campaign. Nonetheless, the current GOP frontrunner lashed out at his once beloved Fox News after he believed he saw favorable coverage of DeSantis.
Trump issued the scathing remarks on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he has been known to trash Ron "DeSanctimonious."
"Just watching Fox News. They are sooo bad, just like the Globalist Wall Street Journal and the now, way down, New York Post," Trump's post began. "They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock. He’s even down 20 points in Florida, which was third worst in Covid, & where I got 1.2 million more votes than he did."
"RINO Mark Thiessen, a Bush flunky, is constantly on pushing DeSanctus, giving bad info," Trump's post continued. "Even said I ‘lost Iowa last time around,’ I won BIG. He sucks, & so does FoxNews!"
With Trump's most recent comments, he lumped Rupert Murdoch's conservative network in with other "fake news" outlets — and he didn't stop there.
Trump continued his tirade against Fox News and the network's recent change of pace in the coverage of his campaign in a follow-up post. He condemned the ousting of veteran anchor Tucker Carlson, who was axed from the network following Fox News' $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, for defamation related to the promotion of baseless claims of widespread voter fraud to viewers.
"Page 2: Fox News is way down in the Ratings," Trump's rant continued. "After firing Tucker Carlson and refusing to fight against a VERY Corrupt and Rigged 2020 Presidential Election, which just cost them plenty of money, prestige, and RATINGS, they are a far cry from what they used to be."
Trump added that "Fox News has become the DeSanctimonious Network" but warned it would "never work because he doesn't have the goods."
It appeared that much like his reaction over backlash from last week's primetime town hall hosted by CNN, Trump firmly believed that he was the media's Midas touch.
The embattled ex-president claimed that without his "endorsement" of DeSantis, "he was a dead man walking." Trump noted that "even with Fox, he's already pretty close to that again!"
The ever-growing rift between Trump and Fox News was shocking considering the network's coverage of his presidency, as well as his multiple active investigations, indictment, and a Manhattan jury's recent verdict that found him liable of sexual abuse and defamation against E. Jean Carroll.
After settling with Dominion Voting Systems, the network tried its hand at damage control and removed Carlson, who routinely pushed Trump-backed claims such as the "corrupt and rigged 2020 presidential election," at the cost of honest reporting — and pivoted coverage to other key conservative politicians.