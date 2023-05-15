Donald Trump Attacks Fox News for 'Desperately Pushing' Ron DeSantis as Potential Threat to GOP Nomination

Trump issued the scathing remarks on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he has been known to trash Ron "DeSanctimonious."

"Just watching Fox News. They are sooo bad, just like the Globalist Wall Street Journal and the now, way down, New York Post," Trump's post began. "They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock. He’s even down 20 points in Florida, which was third worst in Covid, & where I got 1.2 million more votes than he did."

"RINO Mark Thiessen, a Bush flunky, is constantly on pushing DeSanctus, giving bad info," Trump's post continued. "Even said I ‘lost Iowa last time around,’ I won BIG. He sucks, & so does FoxNews!"