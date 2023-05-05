Don Jr. Claims He Was 'Warned' by Fox Insiders to 'Expect Retaliation' From Network for Criticizing Tucker Carlson's Firing

The 45-year-old former first son also complained that he has not been invited to appear on the Rupert Murdoch-owned network in more than nine months.

“I’ve been watching the censorship happening even in conservative mainstream media,” Don Jr. said on the latest episode of The Steak for Breakfast podcast. “I mean, you saw what sort of Fox did to Tucker Carlson, last week and the week before that, it was Dan Bongino and, you know, the people who would actually question some of that narrative.”