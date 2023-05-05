Your tip
Don Jr. Claims He Was 'Warned' by Fox Insiders to 'Expect Retaliation' From Network for Criticizing Tucker Carlson's Firing

May 5 2023, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. recently claimed that Fox News insiders warned him to "expect retaliation” from the network for criticizing their abrupt firing of Tucker Carlson, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come nearly two weeks after Fox News axed Carlson from the conservative news outlet, Don Jr. spoke out to accuse the network’s executives of “censorship.”

The 45-year-old former first son also complained that he has not been invited to appear on the Rupert Murdoch-owned network in more than nine months.

“I’ve been watching the censorship happening even in conservative mainstream media,” Don Jr. said on the latest episode of The Steak for Breakfast podcast. “I mean, you saw what sort of Fox did to Tucker Carlson, last week and the week before that, it was Dan Bongino and, you know, the people who would actually question some of that narrative.”

“I’ve been at sort of outspoken America First and I used to be on Fox three, four, five, six, ten times a week,” he continued. “I haven’t been on in nine months.”

“Not a call, not an invite, not anything,” Don Jr. complained further. “And so I understand what it appears like they’re trying to do to the America First movement. You know, Tucker was another one of those voices.”

Donald Trump’s embattled son then took to Twitter this week to criticize Fox News and its executives further by claiming the network is “at war with conservatives.”

“Have heard from a few of my friends at Fox News that the leftist executives running things there are pissed at me for calling them out over firing Tucker and to ‘expect retaliation,'” Don Jr. tweeted.

“A lot of good people still work at Fox, but their RINO leadership is at war with conservatives!”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Don Jr. is apparently unhappy that Fox News decided to “part ways” with Carlson on April 24.

Although it is still unclear what exactly led the conservative news network to abruptly axe Carlson, some Fox News insiders have suggested it was the $1.6 billion Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit – and Carlson’s alleged role therein – that led Murdoch to push the 53-year-old conservative commentator out.

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement last week. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

