Dan Bongino Out: 'Unfiltered' Host Cuts Ties With Fox, Denies 'Conspiracy' Led To Exit

He joined the network years ago, doing commentary and working as a contributor before going on to host his Saturday-night program, which was known to garner consistent ratings.

Bongino said it will be "tough" to say goodbye to his Fox News gig, assuring listeners there is no ill will. "I want you to know it's not some big conspiracy, I promise you," Bongino shared on his show. "There's no acrimony. This wasn't some, like, WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn't come to terms on an extension. And that's really it."

Fox echoed his statement in their own. "We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors," the network shared after his departure.