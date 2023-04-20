Dan Bongino Out: 'Unfiltered' Host Cuts Ties With Fox, Denies 'Conspiracy' Led To Exit
Unfiltered host Dan Bongino set the record straight about his exit from Fox News, RadarOnline.com has learned, addressing "conspiracy" theories that swirled around his departure after the final episode of his show aired.
"Folks, regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News on the Fox News Channel," the right-leaning media personality and former Secret Service agent shared on his podcast Thursday.
He joined the network years ago, doing commentary and working as a contributor before going on to host his Saturday-night program, which was known to garner consistent ratings.
Bongino said it will be "tough" to say goodbye to his Fox News gig, assuring listeners there is no ill will. "I want you to know it's not some big conspiracy, I promise you," Bongino shared on his show. "There's no acrimony. This wasn't some, like, WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn't come to terms on an extension. And that's really it."
Fox echoed his statement in their own. "We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors," the network shared after his departure.
Bongino said he was given the opportunity to tape a final show, but he opted out after determining that was best. "I just thought it was best to kind of go this way for now," he explained. "Like I said, it's not acrimonious. I have a great team over there."
RadarOnline.com learned of Bongino's exit after the network reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems stemming from their $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. It was alleged the network endorsed false claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump.
- Maria Bartiromo & Jeanine Pirro To Be Fired From Fox News As Rupert Murdoch Moves To Be Less ‘Vulnerable’ After $787.5 Million Defamation Settlement, Critic Predicts
- Fox News Stars Won’t Be Forced To Issue On-Air Retractions As Part Of $787.5 Million Dominion Settlement
- Fox News Reaches $787.5 Million Settlement With Dominion Voting Systems In Defamation Case
RadarOnline.com has learned that Fox News stars accused of peddling lies won't be forced to issue on-air retractions as part of the groundbreaking settlement.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
It's questioned if Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro will be fired as the network regrounds itself, according to the prediction of Puck founder and Fox News critic Dylan Byers. Internal shifts are still anticipated after Bongino's departure.