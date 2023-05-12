'Tell Me You're Trolling Us': Elon Musk's Twitter CEO Replacement Linda Yaccarino Already Facing Backlash Before Official Takeover

Elon Musk’s newly announced replacement, Linda Yaccarino, came under fire from both Democrats and Republicans before she was even officially named Twitter’s new CEO, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come after Musk announced he would be stepping down as CEO of Twitter on Thursday, the 51-year-old tech billionaire confirmed on Friday that Yaccarino would be taking over as the chief executive of the platform.