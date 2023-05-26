Failure to Launch: Megyn Kelly Slams Gov. Ron DeSantis' Awkward Presidential Kick-off Event, 'Not a Good Omen' for Campaign
Megyn Kelly didn't hold back when it came to discussing the "epic fail" of Governor Ron DeSantis' first campaign event, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Republican lawmaker took to Twitter Spaces on Wednesday night to kick-off his presidential campaign alongside Elon Musk and David Sacks, but the turnout was much less than expected.
Technical difficulties prevented some 600,000 users from smoothly joining the event — and in some cases, the Space crashed before the event even started.
In Kelly's words, the ordeal was nothing short of "embarrassing" for DeSantis.
"It was embarrassing and awkward and had the bewildering, unsteadying feel of a disaster unfolding before your very eyes," Kelly said on Thursday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.
"You can't look away and yet you're viscerally uncomfortable watching too," the political pundit jokingly added.
Kelly gave "kudos to all involved" for choosing Twitter as a platform over "the mainstream media" networks that "hates DeSantis" and are in return "hated by most Republican voters."
Kelly did so but not without criticizing the obvious lack of due diligence on logistics for the highly anticipated streaming event.
"I support that mission but its execution here, to put it kindly, did not work," Kelly said of the massive failure to launch. "How on earth were the kinks not worked out beforehand?"
Kelly continued that the massive blunder was "not a good omen" for the DeSantis campaign.
The former Fox News host attributed Thursday's headlines on the Twitter Spaces headache to be "the result of an unnecessary, unforced error on DeSantis’s part."
"The glitches were on Elon and his platform, to be sure, but how on earth did DeSantis's team not make absolutely sure Elon and Co. were ready?" Kelly asked of the lawmaker dubbed "the Future of the Republican party."
"Let's hope they work out these kinks before Tucker starts posting over there bc crashing with 600,000 viewers ain't gonna work with him," Kelly joked in a nod to Tucker Carlson taking his ousted program to the social platform.