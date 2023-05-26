Failure to Launch: Megyn Kelly Slams Gov. Ron DeSantis' Awkward Presidential Kick-off Event, 'Not a Good Omen' for Campaign

Megyn Kelly didn't hold back when it came to discussing the "epic fail" of Governor Ron DeSantis' first campaign event, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Republican lawmaker took to Twitter Spaces on Wednesday night to kick-off his presidential campaign alongside Elon Musk and David Sacks, but the turnout was much less than expected.

Technical difficulties prevented some 600,000 users from smoothly joining the event — and in some cases, the Space crashed before the event even started.