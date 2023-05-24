Donald Trump Attacks ‘DISLOYAL’ Ron DeSantis In 4 AM Post: ‘Desperately Needs a Personality Transplant’
Donald Trump tore Ron DeSantis to shreds during a wild 4 AM social media rant hours after his rival confirmed his 2024 run, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump didn’t hold back in his early morning postings on Truth Social. The twice-impeached ex-president started by taking credit for the Florida politician winning his race for governor.
Trump had helped DeSantis' campaign.
He wrote, “Look, Rob DeSanctimonious came to me asking for help. He was losing badly, by 31 points, to popular Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. He was getting ready to drop out of the race – Ran a terrible campaign!”
Trump continued, “Ron told me he had one last chance, my Support & Endorsement, which Putnam, and everyone else, wanted also. I gave it to Ron, and the race was over. In one day, he went from losing badly, to winning by a lot. With 3 LARGE TRUMP RALLIES, he WON THE GENERAL ELECTION in an upset. DISLOYAL!!!”
Later, he questioned DeSantis' ability to win a general election.
He told his followers, “Ron DeSanctus can’t win the General Election (or get the Nomination) because he VOTED TO OBLITERATE SOCIAL SECURITY, EVEN WANTING TO RAISE THE MINIMUM AGE TO 70 (or more!), VOTED TO BADLY WOUND MEDICARE, AND FOUGHT HARD AND VOTED FOR A 23% “TAX ON EVERYTHING” SALES TAX.”
Trump said, “He was, and is, a disciple of horrible RINO Paul Ryan, and others too many to mention. Also, he desperately needs a personality transplant and, to the best of my knowledge, they are not medically available yet. A disloyal person!”
He then noted, “I BUILT THE GREATEST ECONOMY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD, NO INFLATION, ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, AND SOON DOMINANCE, THE STRONGEST BORDER EVER, RECORD BEST EMPLOYMENT NUMBERS, BIGGEST TAX & REGULATION CUTS, REBUILT OUR MILITARY, NO WARS WITH RUSSIA/UKRAINE OR CHINA/TAIWAN (OR ANYWHERE!), AND THE USA WAS RESPECTED ALL OVER THE WORLD! WHAT ELSE CAN I SAY?”
DeSantis is set to announce his 2024 run on Twitter with Elon Musk later today.