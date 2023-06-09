New Explicit Photos From Hunter Biden's Abandoned Laptop Show First Son's Graphic Selfies and Him Partying With Naked Women
Explicit photos taken from Hunter Biden’s infamous abandoned laptop were recently released online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as President Joe Biden’s 53-year-old son remains at the center of multiple federal investigations in connection to suspected tax and gun crimes, nearly 10,000 photos taken from Hunter’s “laptop from hell” surfaced online this week.
The photos were reportedly snapped between 2008 and 2019 and were obtained by former Donald Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler.
Ziegler published the nearly 10,000 photos to the website BidenLaptopMedia.com on Thursday, and many of the pics captured President Biden’s son in scandalous and questionable situations.
According to the photos from the leak that have since been obtained by RadarOnline.com, many of the pics showed Hunter naked with his genitalia on full display.
Other pics included in the recent leak showed Hunter alongside a number of scantily clad women in different hotel rooms with what appeared to be drug paraphernalia in the background.
Meanwhile, there was at least one photo included in the new leak that showed what appeared to be nearly 5 grams of crack cocaine being weighed on a scale – while another photo appeared to show Hunter smoking what appeared to be crack cocaine out of a pipe.
Less-explicit photos from Hunter’s abandoned laptop showed the embattled first son posing for selfies, as well as his stepmother – First Lady Jill Biden – at a number of different political events.
The geographic coordinates attached to the photos showed that Hunter took thousands of pics in Cabo San Lucas Kosovo, the Dominican Republic, China, London, Paris, Belgrade, and the United States.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler announced he was in possession of the nearly 10,000 Hunter photos last week and planned to publish the material to BidenLaptopMedia.com.
“If the American people want to know what their first family is like, they’re going to get it,” the Marco Polo founder told Fox News last week. “And we’re not going to be taking out photos that paint the Bidens in a good light.”
The new leak of X-rated material from Hunter’s laptop this week came nearly one year after another cache of photos, videos, texts, and emails from Hunter’s computer and iPhone was leaked in June 2022.
As RadarOnline.com reported at the time, that leak saw President Biden’s son seemingly smoking crack, galvanizing with prostitutes, and toying recklessly with a firearm the first son allegedly obtained illegally.
Meanwhile, Hunter remains under federal investigation in connection to his overseas business dealings and a series of alleged financial and gun crimes – although sources recently claimed the Justice Department is “zeroing in” on criminal charges against the first son.