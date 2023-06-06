Donald Trump Predicts DOJ Will Charge Hunter Biden With 'Something Small' to 'Make Their Strike' on Him 'Look Fair'
Donald Trump predicted that the Department of Justice will charge Hunter Biden with “something small” in an effort to “make their strike” against the former president “look fair,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump’s sudden prediction came this week amid reports the DOJ is preparing to charge the embattled ex-president with crimes connected to his allegedly illegal possession of classified documents after leaving the White House in January 2021.
Trump also accused the DOJ of “election interference” by using the classified documents probe as an excuse to “rig” the 2024 presidential election against him.
“It’s all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE,” he fumed on Truth Social on Tuesday. “They are using the DOJ & FBI against me to Rigg the 2024 Election.”
“They are the Party of Disinformation!” he continued. “They’ll hit Hunter with something small to make their strike on me look ‘fair.’ Nothing about these Fascists is fair or honest. FIGHT!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Joe Biden’s son is currently under federal investigation in connection to alleged tax and gun crimes.
Although the embattled 53-year-old first son has not yet been charged in connection to the ongoing probe into his finances, sources believe charges may be imminent after Hunter’s lawyers were spotted meeting with DOJ officials in May.
Meanwhile, sources believe criminal charges against Trump are imminent after the former president’s lawyers were spotted meeting with DOJ officials last week.
Trump further suggested charges against him may be incoming after he took to his social media platform to trash the DOJ and the ongoing classified documents investigation against him.
“The Marxists and Fascists in the DOJ & FBI are going after me at a level and speed never seen before in our Country, and I did nothing wrong,” he wrote this week. “Joe Biden kept (keeps) thousand of documents, in many locations, some illegally taken from skiffs while he was a Senator, a big portion of which were classified.”
“He didn’t want to give them back, and still doesn’t,” Trump continued. “Nothing happens to him, with same reasonable prosecutor who correctly exonerated Mike Pence. I have a much different prosecutor, a Trump hater!”
The embattled ex-president further claimed that the Democrats are “going after” him as “retribution.” He also alleged the Democrats are committing “election interference” by investigating Trump for his series of alleged crimes.
“They are also going after me as RETRIBUTION for the Republicans in Congress going after them,” Trump wrote during a Truth Social rant on Tuesday morning. “The difference is, they have created major crimes, I have created none!”
“ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!” he added. “Don’t let it happen.”