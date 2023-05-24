Special Counsel Jack Smith Wrapping Up Trump Classified Documents Probe After Interviewing Everyone at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump is said to be bracing for a possible indictment as Special Counsel Jack Smith nears completion of the classified documents probe into the former president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come six months after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland opened the investigation into Trump on November 18, 2022, the special counsel probing the case is reportedly set to decide whether the embattled ex-president will be charged for illegally taking classified material from the White House upon his departure from office in January 2021.