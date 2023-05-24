Your tip
Special Counsel Jack Smith Wrapping Up Trump Classified Documents Probe After Interviewing Everyone at Mar-a-Lago

May 24 2023, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is said to be bracing for a possible indictment as Special Counsel Jack Smith nears completion of the classified documents probe into the former president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come six months after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland opened the investigation into Trump on November 18, 2022, the special counsel probing the case is reportedly set to decide whether the embattled ex-president will be charged for illegally taking classified material from the White House upon his departure from office in January 2021.

Also surprising are reports that the special counsel recently finished conducting interviews with “nearly every employee” at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in an effort to prove that Trump not only took the classified material but also obstructed the federal government’s efforts to recover the sensitive documents.

Those are some of the revelations shared by the Wall Street Journal in a report published on Wednesday regarding the ongoing classified documents investigation into Trump and Special Counsel Smith’s anticipated findings.

According to the Journal, close associates of the former president are “bracing for his indictment” and already planning to fundraise off the allegedly inevitable prosecution.

Meanwhile, Smith’s team reportedly conducted a “flurry” of grand jury interviews in recent weeks to “tie up loose ends” in the probe.

The majority of those grand jury interviews were reported to be with a myriad of Trump employees that ranged from Mar-a-Lago maids and maintenance workers to top political aides involved in the former president’s sole White House term and current 2024 campaign.

But while the Journal could not “determine” whether Special Counsel Smith has decided to charge Trump with obstruction of justice in connection to the classified documents probe, Smith would still have to present his recommendation to Attorney General Garland.

Garland would then make the official decision on any potential charges against the former president.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the news that the special counsel is wrapping up its classified documents probe into Trump – and claims that Trump is bracing for a possible indictment – came shortly after the former president’s legal team penned Garland a cryptic letter requesting a meeting at the attorney general's “earliest convenience.”

“Dear Attorney General Garland,” the letter, which was posted to Truth Social by Trump on Tuesday night, read. “We represent Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, in the investigation currently being conducted by the Special Counsel’s Office.”

“Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly,” the letter continued. “No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion.”

“We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors,” the cryptic letter concluded. “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

