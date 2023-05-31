Trump Captured on Secret Audio Tape

Federal prosecutors obtained an audio recording of Donald Trump, taken from the summer of 2021, in which he bragged about possessing classified documents after he left office, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former president has been at the center of a probe by the Department of Justice, spearheaded by special counsel Jack Smith, on the handling of the nation's top secret security materials.

The investigation led to the recovery of a treasure trove of documents, which included those at the highest level of classified information, at Trump's home and private club, Mar-a-Lago.