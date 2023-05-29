'Very Different, But Equally Dangerous': Donald Trump Under Fire for Comparing His 'Sacrifices' to Those Made by Fallen Soldiers in 'Self-indulgent' Memorial Day Message
Former President Donald Trump came under fire this holiday weekend after he compared himself to fallen soldiers in a “self-indulgent” Memorial Day message, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump’s surprising message came on Monday morning as he kicked off this year’s Memorial Day holiday with a post to his social media platform, Truth Social.
“HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL,” the embattled former president wrote in his usual all-caps.
“BUT ESPECIALLY TO THOSE WHO GAVE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE FOR THE COUNTRY THEY LOVE,” he continued, “AND TO THOSE IN LINE OF A VERY DIFFERENT, BUT EQUALLY DANGEROUS FIRE, STOPPING THE THREATS OF THE TERRORISTS, MISFITS AND LUNATIC THUGS WHO ARE WORKING FEVERISHLY FROM WITHIN TO OVERTURN AND DESTROY OUR ONCE GREAT COUNTRY, WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN IN GREATER PERIL THAN IT IS RIGHT NOW.”
“WE MUST STOP THE COMMUNISTS, MARXISTS AND FASCIST ‘PIGS’ AT EVERY TURN AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump concluded his message.
Surprisingly, Trump’s Truth Social post on Monday morning was not the first time the former president used Memorial Day to bring attention to his own “sacrifices” made for the sake of the nation.
In 2018, while still serving as president, Trump took to Twitter to wish everyone a happy Memorial Day before boasting about the accomplishments he achieved during his first two years in office.
“Happy Memorial Day!” Trump wrote five years ago. “Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today.”
“Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18 years), rebuilding our Military and so much more,” he concluded. “Nice!”
Meanwhile, the already embattled former president also came under fire this holiday weekend after he hosted a golf tournament for the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf League at his Trump National Golf Club in Loudoun County, Virginia.
The tournament drew criticism from families who lost loved ones on September 11, 2001, as well as families who lost loved ones in the wars against Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria in the years following the September 11th attacks.
“But it’s tremendous economic development, a tremendous number of jobs, just for an event like this – it’s a big event,” Trump told reporters during the golf tournament in Virginia on Saturday regarding the backlash.