Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Fox News

Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Rips Donald Trump for Attacking Kayleigh McEnany: ‘Insane’

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

May 31 2023, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade defended his colleague Kayleigh McEnany after her former boss Donald Trump publicly attacked her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, Trump slammed his former press secretary accusing her of providing “wrong” poll numbers while appearing on Fox News.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews. I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“While 25 is great, it’s not 34,” he added. “She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The rant came after Kayleigh, who is a co-host of the network’s show Outnumbered, discussed polling numbers with Jesse Watters. She said the numbers showed Ron DeSantis “closing the gap” on her ex-boss.

This morning, Kilmeade discussed the drama between Trump and Kayleigh. The conversation started with him reading DeSantis’ speech from a Tuesday event.

MORE ON:
Fox News
Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

“Restoring sanity means we’ve got every major institution in our country going in ideological joyrides; we have to be guided by reality, by facts, and our enduring principles,” Kilmeade read from a transcript.

“Three shots at common weaknesses of the president,” Kilmeade said. “They see you make things up. They say he’s he flies off the handle. For example, attacking Kayleigh McEnany is insane. She was one of the best press secretaries ever. Dana Perino, as Ari Fleischer watching to say she was fantastic, but she’s an analyst now. She doesn’t work for any campaign.”

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The discussion then moved on.

Trump’s post appears to have been deleted on Truth Social. The ex-prez was roasted by conservatives who believed Kayleigh was one of his strongest defenders.

“This is pathetic. I don’t care who you are. This is unacceptable and unhinged,” Blaze TV host Chad Prather said. “[McEnany] took bullets for this man. We have a guy in the White House destroying the country and you go after her?!?!? It’s becoming an absolute joke.”

Former Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis wrote on social media, “I will simply leave this here for when people ask why I and *many* others didn’t return for 2024.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.