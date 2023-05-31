Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Rips Donald Trump for Attacking Kayleigh McEnany: ‘Insane’

“While 25 is great, it’s not 34,” he added. “She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews. I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up,” Trump wrote on Truth Social .

This morning, Kilmeade discussed the drama between Trump and Kayleigh. The conversation started with him reading DeSantis’ speech from a Tuesday event.

The rant came after Kayleigh, who is a co-host of the network’s show Outnumbered, discussed polling numbers with Jesse Watters. She said the numbers showed Ron DeSantis “closing the gap” on her ex-boss.

“Restoring sanity means we’ve got every major institution in our country going in ideological joyrides; we have to be guided by reality, by facts, and our enduring principles,” Kilmeade read from a transcript.

“Three shots at common weaknesses of the president,” Kilmeade said. “They see you make things up. They say he’s he flies off the handle. For example, attacking Kayleigh McEnany is insane. She was one of the best press secretaries ever. Dana Perino, as Ari Fleischer watching to say she was fantastic, but she’s an analyst now. She doesn’t work for any campaign.”