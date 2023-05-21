Donald Trump Says He's the Only Presidential Candidate Capable of Preventing WW3, 'I Will End the Killing and Bloodshed'

Trump has repeatedly claimed to be the "only one" capable of solving the Russia-Ukraine conflict - going as far as to say that the war would be over within 24 hours if he were in charge.

During his recent Town Hall at CNN earlier this month, the ex-prez frequently dodged the question as to whether or not he wanted Ukraine to come out on top at the end of the conflict.

"I want everybody to stop dying. They're dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying," Trump told Kaitlan Collins.