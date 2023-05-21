Donald Trump Says He's the Only Presidential Candidate Capable of Preventing WW3, 'I Will End the Killing and Bloodshed'
Former President Donald Trump claimed he's the only one to prevent World War 3, promising to "bring peace" to Europe and the World, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Early Sunday, May 21, Trump took to Truth Social to share his less than humble opinion of himself as he campaigns to secure the Republican nomination for President in the 2024 election.
"[President Joe] Biden continues to bring the world ever closer to nuclear war," Trump wrote to his 5.2 million followers. "I alone am the candidate who can prevent World War 3. I will end the killing and bloodshed and bring peace to Europe and the World!"
The post also included a screenshot of a New York Times article about Biden's decision to allow the training of Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets. The current President initially held off from sending jets to aid in the war effort for fear of escalating tensions with Russia but is reportedly reversing his stance.
Trump has repeatedly claimed to be the "only one" capable of solving the Russia-Ukraine conflict - going as far as to say that the war would be over within 24 hours if he were in charge.
During his recent Town Hall at CNN earlier this month, the ex-prez frequently dodged the question as to whether or not he wanted Ukraine to come out on top at the end of the conflict.
"I want everybody to stop dying. They're dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying," Trump told Kaitlan Collins.
Trump told the audience gathered at Saint Anselm College that he doesn't "think in terms of winning and losing ... I think in terms of getting it settled so we stop killing all these people."
He clarified that he wouldn't commit to sending aid to the war-torn country if elected President or a second term.
"We're giving away so much equipment. We don't have ammunition for ourselves right now," he told the crowd at the Town Hall. "We don't have ammunition for ourselves. We're giving away so much."
According to RealClearPolitics, Trump is leading the early polls in the Republican Primaries sitting at 56.3%, while his closest potential rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, currently sits at a distant 19.4%.
As for Trump vs. Biden, the former President currently holds a tight lead of just 1.4 points.
