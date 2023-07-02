Hunter Biden Photographed Himself Smoking Crack Behind the Wheel and Driving 175 MPH Down a Las Vegas Highway: Report

The Daily Mail obtained photos of President Joe Biden's son racing down a highway outside Las Vegas in his Porsche 911 at a mind-boggling speed of 172mph.

The picture displayed the dashboard, clearly indicating the speedometer at this alarmingly dangerous level. According to the outlet, this hazardous act allegedly occurred on August 1, 2018, while Hunter was traveling to Las Vegas for a rendezvous with multiple prostitutes.

These details were supposedly revealed through text messages found on the laptop, where Hunter can be seen coordinating with the prostitutes and inviting them to join him in his hotel hot tub.