Hunter Biden Photographed Himself Smoking Crack Behind the Wheel and Driving 175 MPH Down a Las Vegas Highway: Report
Photos taken by Hunter Biden himself show him taking drugs from behind the wheel while driving through a residential neighborhood as well as speeding down a highway heading towards Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Daily Mail obtained photos of President Joe Biden's son racing down a highway outside Las Vegas in his Porsche 911 at a mind-boggling speed of 172mph.
The picture displayed the dashboard, clearly indicating the speedometer at this alarmingly dangerous level. According to the outlet, this hazardous act allegedly occurred on August 1, 2018, while Hunter was traveling to Las Vegas for a rendezvous with multiple prostitutes.
These details were supposedly revealed through text messages found on the laptop, where Hunter can be seen coordinating with the prostitutes and inviting them to join him in his hotel hot tub.
Another photo, dated June 12, 2018, shows the First Son driving through a residential area in Arlington, Virginia, at a speed of 35mph, all while holding a crack pipe in his hand.
In his memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter admitted to driving under the influence, where he described crashing a rental car while on a drug-fueled bender in 2016. On October 27 that year, he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed the car, only to mislead Hertz by claiming that someone had run him off the road.
- Hunter Biden's Lawyer Says Whatsapp Text Used by Republicans is Bogus and Images Have Been 'Altered or Manipulated'
- Hunter Biden Agrees to 'Build a Relationship' With 4-Year-Old Daughter After Child Support Slash
- Hunter Biden to Be Deposed in 'Laptop From Hell' Lawsuit Brought on by Computer Repair Shop Owner
The 53-year-old's actions during these incidents were highly dangerous and had legal implications.
Hertz staff discovered the crashed rental car outside their office in Arizona, along with Hunter's personal belongings, drug paraphernalia, and a white powder. These findings led to a police investigation, although Hunter reportedly continued his road trip undeterred by the crash.
Hunter’s turbulent history with drugs and prostitutes has been well-documented after his infamous abandoned laptop was found and turned over to conservatives. Elected officials have been combing through the computer to find any dirt connecting the Biden family to corruption.
As a result, several photos of Hunter have been released showing the First Son naked with prostitutes and doing hard drugs. He would allegedly pay thousands of dollars a night to high-end escorts in drug and alcohol-fueled parties at expensive hotels all around the country.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.