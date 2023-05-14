Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Hunter Biden's Prostitutes to Testify Before Congress, 'Especially the Ones From Russia and Ukraine'
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested having Hunter Biden's sex workers testify before the House Oversight Committee, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During a recent meeting, Greene said, "We're going to track down these women and talk to them, and if there is a credible reason that we need to bring them in front of the Oversight Committee, then absolutely we will do that. Especially when it involves our national security."
She also revealed that she was working with committee chairman James Comer to get these women to appear in front of the Senate.
Greene and several committee members also seek to pursue the bank's Suspicious Activity Reports relating to the First Son and his other family members.
The 48-year-old Representative claimed to have seen "human sex trafficking" and "a known prostitution ring" mentioned in the pages of the reports she viewed.
"There was an entire stack of papers and it was each transaction, each person, each LLC, Hunter Biden’s law firm, Hunter Biden himself, and multiple Biden family members — then it was all these prostitutes," Greene told the committee. "And you can go through and it gives all the prostitutes’ names, addresses, birthdates, telephone numbers, their passports."
She believes that Congress should speak with these women, "especially the ones from Russia and Ukraine" to paint a clearer picture of their time with the President's son.
The conservative politician warns of "an extreme danger" the foreign women could cause, suggesting that they could be enemy "spies" to compromise sensitive information."
During her time, she also referred to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as a "proxy war" funded by the US.
Comer told the Post, "Congresswoman Greene is very concerned about the possibility that the women being paid for prostitution by the President’s son who were foreign nationals were human trafficked. She plans to lead a probe to determine if in fact they were human trafficked and if the Biden family has tried to intimidate them or cover the story up."
Hunter’s turbulent history with drugs and prostitutes has been well-documented after his infamous abandoned laptop was found and turned over to conservatives. Elected officials have been combing through the computer to find any dirt connecting the Biden family to corruption.
As a result, several photos of Hunter have been released showing the First Son naked with prostitutes and doing hard drugs. He would allegedly pay thousands of dollars a night to high-end escorts in drug and alcohol-fueled parties at expensive hotels all around the country.
