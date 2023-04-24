Hunter Biden's Lawyers Target 'Unhinged' Marjorie Taylor Greene & Demand Ethics Review Into Her Attacks Against Biden Family
Hunter Biden’s attorneys targeted Marjorie Taylor Greene this week and demanded a congressional ethics review be launched into the MAGA House Rep.’s numerous attacks against the Biden family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as House Republicans investigate President Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings, Hunter’s attorney Abbe Lowell sent a series of letters to the Treasury Department.
According to the letters, Lowell asked the Treasury Department’s inspector general to investigate how former President Donald Trump’s acolytes obtained confidential financial records connected to President Biden’s son.
Lowell also demanded a congressional ethics review be opened into Greene’s numerous public attacks against Hunter, President Biden, and other members of the Biden family.
"We write to request the Office of Congressional Ethics initiate a review of and take appropriate action as a result of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA 14th C.D.) suspected violations of House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct," Lowell wrote in one letter.
"Representative Greene’s unethical conduct arises from her continuous verbal attacks, defamatory statements, publication of personal photos and data, and promotion of conspiracy theories about and against Robert Hunter Biden,” the letter continued.
“None of these could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity, as is clear from both the content of her statements and actions, and the forums she uses to spew her often unhinged rhetoric."
Lowell also listed several of the “false” and “easily debunked” allegations Greene made against the Bidens and argued Greene’s attacks went “far beyond” her legislative duties as a member of Congress.
"Perhaps Representative Greene is beyond conducting herself properly. Many have so concluded," Lowell wrote.
"However, the House has a duty to make loud and clear that it does not endorse, condone, or agree with her outrageous, undignified rhetoric and brazen violations of the standards of official conduct that do not reflect creditably on the House of Representatives."
Hunter’s attorneys also targeted former Trump White House official Garrett Ziegler and questioned how Ziegler “obtained and published” confidential Treasury Department records connected to the first son.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ziegler obtained Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) pertaining to Hunter earlier this year. Ziegler also published the SARs before providing the information to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.
According to Lowell, Ziegler’s decision to publish the classified financial documents pertaining to President Biden’s son possibly violated the Bank Secrecy Act.
"We write on behalf of our client to request that the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Treasury review how Garrett M. Ziegler came to acquire and then retain and publish on his website, Marco Polo USA, illegally obtained Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) from JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. concerning what are alleged to be financial activities by Mr. Biden," Lowell wrote in another letter to the Treasury Department this week.
"Ziegler has stated that he worked (conspired) with a person or persons in a bank resulting in his illegally obtaining and then disclosing five SARs, which involve or concern Mr. Biden."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Comer has used the SARs published by Ziegler to suggest President Biden was involved in allegedly illegal business dealings between Hunter and foreign countries.
House Rep. Greene has remained an outspoken critic of the Bidens and she has regularly accused President Biden of being directly involved in Hunter’s business dealings despite the fact the House’s investigation is still ongoing.