Secret Service to Conduct DNA and Fingerprint Analysis of 'Dime-Sized' Cocaine Baggie Found at White House
The Secret Service is set to run a DNA and fingerprint analysis of the “dime-sized” cocaine baggie found at the White House over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After the illicit substance was discovered in a cubby hole in the West Wing lobby on Sunday night, sources familiar with the matter confirmed that the Secret Service launched an investigation to determine who the drugs belonged to.
According to CNN, the agency is also doing “everything possible” to determine how the drugs were brought into the West Wing – including the administration of both DNA and fingerprint analyses. One source told the outlet the analysis could take “several weeks.”
An official also revealed that identifying the cocaine culprit could “prove difficult” due to the “size of the baggie” and that numerous White House staffers can access the area where the drugs were found.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the “dime-sized” cocaine baggie was discovered in the West Wing on Sunday night as President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the rest of the Biden family were visiting Camp David ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
President Biden refused to comment on the cocaine matter during a White House event on Tuesday. He again ignored questions from reporters asking about the incident during another event held on Wednesday.
According to Daily Mail, the 80-year-old president “laughed” when asked about the cocaine the second time.
Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden is “confident” the Secret Service will “get to the bottom” of the cocaine incident. She also confirmed that the drugs were discovered in a “heavily traveled area” of the West Wing that both visitors and staffers regularly pass through.
“We have confidence that they will get to the bottom of this,” Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Wednesday.
“It is where visitors to the West Wing come through,” she added. “I’m not going to speculate on who it was.”