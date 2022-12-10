Ex-Prez Donald Trump Attacks Jewish Leaders For Lack Of 'Loyalty' After Dinner With Kanye West & White Nationalist

Donald Trump attacked Jewish leaders over their lack of "loyalty" to him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The ex-president's remarks came after the 76-year-old received backlash for an intimate dinner that he hosted at his Mar-a-Lago estate with disgraced rapper Kanye West and controversial Nick Fuentes last month.

West, 45, has made a series of antisemitic remarks, which included singing the praise of Nazi leader, Adolf Hitler. The musician's comments have cost lucrative brand deals and his billionaire status.

Fuentes, 24, is an outspoken white nationalist who openly denies the Holocaust happened, a pivotal event in history that cost the lives of 6 million Jews.

Trump lashed out at Jewish leaders on Friday via his social media platform, Truth Social.