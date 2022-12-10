Ex-Prez Donald Trump Attacks Jewish Leaders For Lack Of 'Loyalty' After Dinner With Kanye West & White Nationalist
Donald Trump attacked Jewish leaders over their lack of "loyalty" to him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-president's remarks came after the 76-year-old received backlash for an intimate dinner that he hosted at his Mar-a-Lago estate with disgraced rapper Kanye West and controversial Nick Fuentes last month.
West, 45, has made a series of antisemitic remarks, which included singing the praise of Nazi leader, Adolf Hitler. The musician's comments have cost lucrative brand deals and his billionaire status.
Fuentes, 24, is an outspoken white nationalist who openly denies the Holocaust happened, a pivotal event in history that cost the lives of 6 million Jews.
Trump lashed out at Jewish leaders on Friday via his social media platform, Truth Social.
"How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel," Trump posted.
"They should be ashamed of themselves," the twice-impeached former commander-in-chief continued. "This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel."
The message was not the first time Trump has taken to Truth Social to express disappointment in the Jewish community.
In October, the White House was forced to condemn posts from Trump as antisemitic after The Apprentice alum directly called out the Jews.
"No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.," Trump posted less than two months ago.
Trump doubled down on his message, following up with another alarming post.
"Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!" read Trump's follow-up post.
Before his Truth Social remarks, Trump attacked Jewish voters for being "disloyal" in 2019.
During an interview from the Oval Office, then-President Trump slammed Jewish voters who were critical of his US-Israeli alliance work.
"I think Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty," Trump claimed from the People's House.
Trump announced that he is pursuing a 2024 White House bid in November, despite disastrous midterm results and against many of his party member's wishes.