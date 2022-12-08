Ex-Billionaire Kanye West’s Company’s $600k Tax Debt Exposed After Creative Director Sues For $100k Owed
Ex-Billionaire Kanye West’s financial problems continue to mount with his company being hit with $600k in tax liens and a creative director who worked for Yeezy filing a bombshell lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to state records, West’s Yeezy brand owes hundreds of thousands to the government. The company has been notified three separate times about the unpaid taxes but has yet to resolve the matter.
The first notice was sent out in July 2021, and another was sent in September 2022, according to Daily Mail. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the disgraced musician’s main sources of income have been cut off after he lost his deals with Adidas, GAP, and countless other companies — in the wake of his antisemitic attacks.
The first lien was for $14k, the second lien was for $279,085, and the third was for $321,591. The grand total for the liens exceeds $610k.
In 2016, West admitted at the time he was $53 million in debt. He eventually turned it around and was named a billionaire by Forbes. He recently lost that title. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, the musician claimed his bank accounts were frozen due to the $50 million he owed the IRS.
“Ok, so they froze, they put a $75 million hold on four of my accounts,' West said during a podcast. “And then they said you owe a lot of taxes. Took me, like, six hours to find out how much 'a lot' was. They said, well, around $50 million.”
On top of the tax debt, West was sued by a Brooklyn creative director named Katelyn Mooney. In her lawsuit, she claimed to have been contacted by Yeezy to work on a photoshoot featuring West and his sunglass line.
Mooney has worked with everyone from Nike to Coke and was to be paid $110k by Yeezy. “Kanye West arrived at the shoot, modeled his SHDZ sunglasses, and the shoot wrapped later that day,” the filing said. The creative director said she turned over the photos the next day.
Mooney said she’s only been paid $15k of the $110k and it has caused her to struggle financially.
She told the court she, “has had to take out a significant loan and max out her credit cards just to cover her rent and other bills.”
“She put herself out for this shoot on an extremely tight schedule and has had to incur significant debt in order to just pay her rent and bills and support her children because of Yeezy’s failure to timely pay her invoice on this,” Mooney’s lawyer told NY Post.
West has yet to respond to the case.