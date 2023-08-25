Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

‘I Will Never Surrender’: Donald Trump Exploiting His Mug Shot by Hawking $34 Shirts With Jail Photo, Begs Supporters For Cash After Arrest

donald trump exploiting mug shot hawking shirts begging supporters cash arrest georgiajpg
Source: MEGA; Fulton County Sheriff's Office
By:

Aug. 25 2023, Published 10:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump wasted no time capitalizing on his mug shot and offered his supporters a variety of products with his infamous jail photo hours after he was released from custody, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday night, Trump’s team uploaded a series of products that featured the mug. The Trump store now sells shirts with the mug for $34, coffee mugs for $25, and a beverage cooler (set of 2) for $15.

Article continues below advertisement
trump mug shot selling shirts
Source: Donald Trump Store

At the same time, Trump fired off a message to his supporters begging for money. On a personal note, he told his base, “Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME.

He continued, “The American people know what’s going on. What has taken place is a travesty of justice and ELECTION INTERFERENCE. The Left wants to intimidate YOU out of voting for a political outsider who puts the American people FIRST. But today, I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump selling shirts mug shot begging for cash
Source: MEGA

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump selling shirts mug shot begging for cash
Source: MEGA

Trump added, “If you are doing poorly due to the sinister people in control of our country right now, don’t even think about donating! But if you can, please make a contribution to evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House and SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history.”

Trump's pal Alan Dershowitz predicted before the ex-president started selling his items," [Trump's] mug shot will be put on a T-shirt, and it'll be the best-selling t-shirt in the history of t-shirts. And he will use it as a campaign poster. So he's going to try to take advantage of every moment of what's going on there."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump selling shirts mug shot begging for cash
Source: MEGA

After sending out his fundraising plea, Trump took his social media platform Truth Social to repost fan messages. He shared on a supporter’s note who wrote, Donald Trump “is my HERO because he faces so much on a daily basis without even considering giving up. He fights for us and gives it his all because he wants to Save America. He is up against so much and we Patriots are standing UNITED with him during it all!”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was booked into the Fulton County jail on Thursday and was released after posting a $200k bond.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.