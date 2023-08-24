Trump Supporters Gather Outside Atlanta Courthouse Ahead of Ex-Prez's Surrender as Fani Willis Ups Her Security Following Violent Threats
Georgia authorities were forced to increase their security presence as supporters and critics of Donald Trump arrived outside the Atlanta courthouse where the ex-president is expected to surrender, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come as Trump prepares to surrender in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday evening, there has reportedly been a “noticeable increase” in police and members of the public.
According to CNN, deputies and patrol cars started to line the jail’s entrance as groups gathered outside the entrance to support Trump when he turns himself in.
Bike fencing and barriers were also reportedly placed around the Fulton County courthouse to keep the public and media away from the entrance.
Although some people outside the courthouse appeared to be critics of the embattled ex-president, the majority seemed to be Trump supporters who traveled to Atlanta to protest Trump’s fourth indictment and subsequent arrest.
“We Out Here Early Supporting TRUMP,” one Trump supporter posted to X. “These Indictments Will Backfire!”
“America’s Come Back Starts Right Now,” the Trump supporter added.
Laura Loomer, another supporter of ex-President Trump and the Make America Great Again movement, reportedly organized a rally to coincide with the former commander-in-chief’s scheduled arrest and arraignment.
“Waking up bright and early tomorrow to drive to Atlanta, Georgia from Florida!!” Loomer wrote on X on Wednesday. “See all of you there in front of the [Fulton County Jail] to support President Donald J Trump on Thursday, August 24!”
According to Loomer, she organized the rally to protest the “witch hunt” against Trump and the alleged “election interference” being committed by the Democrats in an effort to prohibit Trump from running for president again next year.
"The American people recognize that this is a witch hunt against the president in an election year," she told Newsweek on Tuesday. "This is all intended to try to cause voters to not want to vote for him.”
“This is nothing more than election interference,” Loomer added.
Meanwhile, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was reportedly forced to increase her personal security ahead of Trump’s arrest and arraignment.
CNN reported that officers are on “high alert” at the Fulton County government building where the district attorney’s offices are located and that DA Willis started to receive death threats after she indicted Trump and his 18 co-defendants last week.
Atlanta’s FBI office confirmed last week that the bureau was aware that some Fulton County officials – such as DA Willis – received death threats following Trump’s fourth indictment.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DA Willis gave Trump and his 18 suspected co-conspirators until noon on Friday to turn themselves in for arrest.
While Trump is expected to surrender on Thursday evening, his other co-defendants – such as John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell – turned themselves in earlier this week.