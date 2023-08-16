RICO Charge: Rudy Giuliani Attacks DA Fani Willis for Charging Him With Same Crime He Used to Take Down Mafia — ‘I Was the First One to Use It’
Rudy Giuliani attacked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis this week after she charged the former New York City mayor with a violation of Georgia’s RICO Act, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after DA Willis charged Giuliani, former President Donald Trump, and 17 others in a sprawling indictment connected to the 2020 presidential election on Monday night, Giuliani appeared on Newsmax to slam the charges.
Giuliani reportedly used the RICO Act during his time as a U.S. Attorney in the 1980s, and he used the statute to put away a number of Mafia members and “some of the most dangerous criminals the world has ever seen.”
But according to the disgraced former NYC mayor, the RICO Act is “not meant for election disputes” like the 2020 presidential election that he is accused of working to overturn.
“This is a ridiculous application of the racketeering statute,” Giuliani told Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Tuesday night. “There’s probably no one that knows it better than I do. Probably some that know it as well.”
“I was the first one to use it in white-collar cases, but in major cases like the Boesky case and the Milken case,” he continued. “This is not meant for election disputes. I mean, this is ridiculous what she’s doing.”
“Also, I don’t know if she realizes it because she seems like a pretty incompetent, sloppy prosecutor,” Giuliani added. “I mean what she did yesterday with that indictment is inexcusable. If she worked for me, I would’ve fired her.”
The disgraced former NYC mayor-turned-Trump lawyer also claimed that DA Willis is “a politician” and not “an honest, honorable lawyer.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Giuliani, Trump, and 17 other individuals were indicted on state charges in Georgia on Monday night in connection to their suspected efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Giuliani was charged with 13 counts – including violation of the Georgia RICO Act, false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.
Trump was also charged with 13 counts – including violating the state's racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiring to file false documents.
The embattled ex-president rushed to Truth Social after his fourth indictment and insisted that the charges against him are nothing but a “witch hunt” aimed at disrupting his 2024 presidential campaign.
“So, the Witch Hunt continues!” Trump fumed after the Georgia indictment was announced. “19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out-of-control and very corrupt District Attorney.”
“Sounds Rigged to me!” he continued. “Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign.”
“Witch Hunt!”
Trump, Giuliani, and their 17 alleged co-conspirators are required to surrender in Georgia in connection to the indictment by noon on Friday, August 25.