RICO Charge: Rudy Giuliani Attacks DA Fani Willis for Charging Him With Same Crime He Used to Take Down Mafia — ‘I Was the First One to Use It’

Rudy Giuliani attacked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis this week after she charged the former New York City mayor with a violation of Georgia’s RICO Act, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after DA Willis charged Giuliani, former President Donald Trump, and 17 others in a sprawling indictment connected to the 2020 presidential election on Monday night, Giuliani appeared on Newsmax to slam the charges.