‘I Will Never Surrender’: Trump Pleads for Donations After Being Hit With Fourth Indictment, Says ‘All Charges Should Be Dropped’
Donald Trump melted down in the hours after being hit with another indictment — this time for his alleged efforts to overturn the Georgia state election results — and demanded all charges be dropped against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday night, shortly after Fulton County DA Fanni Willis and her team announced the new set of charges against Trump and 19 other defendants, the ex-president took to his social media platform, Truth Social.
Trump’s team posted a statement that argued the prosecutors “could have brought this two and half years ago, yet they chose to do this for election interference reasons in the middle of President Trump’s successful campaign. He is not only leading all Republicans by a lot he is leading against Joe Biden in almost every poll. President Trump represents the greatest threat to these Democrats’ political futures (and the greatest hope for America.)”
The campaign statement wasn’t enough, Trump decided to write his own words. He told his followers, “So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated [sic] tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out-of-control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, “I will get Trump.” And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn?”
He added, “Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!”
This morning, Trump continued talking to his followers about the situation at hand. He told them there would be a “irrefutable report” on the “election fraud which took place in Georgia” presented on Monday.
Trump wrote, “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election.”
He ended, “They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”
Around the same time, Trump and his campaign sent off an email to supporters pleading for donations to help fight the “extreme anti-Trump bias’ in the courts. He called Willis a “left-wing prosecutor” who indicted him “despite having committed no crime.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in the new indictment, Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and 18 others are charged with crimes related to the 2020 election.