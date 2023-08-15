‘I Will Never Surrender’: Trump Pleads for Donations After Being Hit With Fourth Indictment, Says ‘All Charges Should Be Dropped’

Trump wrote, “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election.”

He ended, “They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

Around the same time, Trump and his campaign sent off an email to supporters pleading for donations to help fight the “extreme anti-Trump bias’ in the courts. He called Willis a “left-wing prosecutor” who indicted him “despite having committed no crime.”