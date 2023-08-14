Trump's Legal Battle: Fulton County Posts and Deletes Indictment Detailing Several Criminal Charges Including Racketeering
A Georgia court website published a document detailing several charges against former president Donald Trump including racketeering, conspiracy, and false statements, then swiftly deleted it — but not before eagle-eyed social media users captured the breakdown.
The doc dated August 14 indicated that Georgia appeared to be set to file felony charges against Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Among those listed were his alleged Violation Of The Georgia Rico (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act in November 2020, Solicitation Of Violation Of Oath By Public Officer in January 2021, as well as Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings and Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree in December 2020. There were 13 counts in total, according to the now-deleted two-page docket.
The case was cited as open prior to it being pulled from the court's website. "The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment," a spokesperson for the District Attorney's office responded in a statement.
If Trump is charged in Georgia, it would mark his fourth indictment and the second to result from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
#45 recently took to his Truth Social platform to blast U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing his January 6 trial, as being "highly partisan" and "very biased and unfair" after being notified that doing so may push her to schedule the trial sooner.
"She obviously wants me behind bars," Trump declared.
Trump ignored her warnings that he should refrain from making any inflammatory statements during a Friday hearing on whether or not to impose a pretrial protective order.
"The more a party makes inflammatory statements about this case, the greater the urgency will be that we proceed to trial quickly," the judge said.
"I caution you and your client to take special care in your public statements about this case," she told lawyer John Lauro. "I will take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of these proceedings."
On Monday, it was revealed that Bee Nguyen, former Democratic state representative for Georgia, testified to the Fulton County grand jury hearing the 2020 election subversion case.
She said, "When I took my oath of office in 2017, I swore my allegiance to our Constitution and promised to protect and defend our State and our country."