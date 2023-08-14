Trump's Legal Battle: Fulton County Posts and Deletes Indictment Detailing Several Criminal Charges Including Racketeering

Trump ignored her warnings that he should refrain from making any inflammatory statements during a Friday hearing on whether or not to impose a pretrial protective order.

"The more a party makes inflammatory statements about this case, the greater the urgency will be that we proceed to trial quickly," the judge said.

"I caution you and your client to take special care in your public statements about this case," she told lawyer John Lauro. "I will take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of these proceedings."

