Trump's Fourth Indictment? Key Witnesses Set to Testify Before Grand Jury Over Alleged Attempt to Overturn Georgia Election: Report

According to the Daily Mail, former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan will appear Tuesday to testify regarding Trump's claims during the 2020 presidential election ballot count.

"I did just receive notification to appear on Tuesday morning at the Fulton County grand jury, and I certainly will be there to do my part in recounting the facts," Duncan told CNN.

"I have no expectations as to the questions, and I'll certainly answer whatever questions are put in front of me," he continued.