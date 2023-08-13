Trump's Fourth Indictment? Key Witnesses Set to Testify Before Grand Jury Over Alleged Attempt to Overturn Georgia Election: Report
Former President Donald Trump could face a potential fourth indictment as two key witnesses are set to appear before a grand jury in Georgia next week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is reportedly closing in on Trump as she enters the final stages of her investigation into Trump's efforts to reverse his defeat in the Peach state.
This would be the fourth time the ex-President would be charged with a crime since March.
According to the Daily Mail, former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan will appear Tuesday to testify regarding Trump's claims during the 2020 presidential election ballot count.
"I did just receive notification to appear on Tuesday morning at the Fulton County grand jury, and I certainly will be there to do my part in recounting the facts," Duncan told CNN.
"I have no expectations as to the questions, and I'll certainly answer whatever questions are put in front of me," he continued.
An independent Substack journalist, George Chidi, also tweeted, claiming that he "received a call from District Attorney Fani Willis' office" asking him to come to court to testify before the grand jury.
Willis, a Democrat, is reportedly moving forward with a grand jury presentation where she's expected to seek charges against more than a dozen people related to a supposed coordinated effort to overturn the 2020 election.
According to the DA, the investigation is focused on alleged efforts to pressure state election officials, the plot to put forward fake electors and a breach of voting systems in rural Coffee County, Georgia.
Trump was caught on tape urging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to lend him a hand.
"The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry," the former President said in an audio recording obtained by the Washington Post. "And there's nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you've recalculated."
Raffensperger refused to budge and insisted that Trump's data was "not correct," but the 77-year-old Republican leader went on to say. "I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have."
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Trump has had meltdown after meltdown going after various DAs and judges related to the numerous cases against him on social media.
On Friday, August 11, the ex-prez took to Truth Social telling his 5.8 million followers, "Deranged Jack Smith has just asked for a trial on the Biden Indictment to take place on January 2nd., just ahead of the important Iowa Caucuses."
"Only an out-of-touch lunatic would ask for such a date, ONE DAY into the New Year, and maximum Election Interference with IOWA!" He continued, "Such a trial, which should never take place due to my First Amendment Rights, and massive BIDEN CORRUPTION, should only happen, if at all, AFTER THE ELECTION. The same with other Fake Biden Indictments. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"
