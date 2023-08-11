‘Out of Touch Lunatic’: Donald Trump Meltdowns After ‘Deranged’ Jack Smith Asks For Criminal Trial to Start in January
Donald Trump unleashed on Jack Smith after the Special Counsel asked the court to set the ex-president’s trial date for January 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, Smith and his team asked a federal judge to set the trial date for early next year in the case accusing Trump of election interference.
The Department of Justice’s motion read, “The Government proposes that trial begins on January 2, 2024, and estimates that its case in chief will take no longer than four to six weeks.”
The government added, “Most importantly, a January 2 trial date would vindicate the public’s strong interest in a speedy trial— an interest guaranteed by the Constitution and federal law in all cases, but of particular significance here, where the defendant, a former president, is charged with conspiring to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, obstruct the certification of the election results, and discount citizens’ legitimate votes.”
Trump caught wind of the request and took to his social media app, Truth Social, to express his range of emotions.
He wrote, “Deranged Jack Smith has just asked for a trial on the Biden Indictment to take place on January 2nd., just ahead of the important Iowa Caucuses. Only an out-of-touch lunatic would ask for such a date, ONE DAY into the New Year, and maximum Election Interference with IOWA!”
Trump added, “Such a trial, which should never take place due to my First Amendment Rights, and massive BIDEN CORRUPTION, should only happen, if at all, AFTER THE ELECTION. The same with other Fake Biden Indictments. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”
The ex-president had a busy night on his phone. A couple of hours later, he was focused on his ex-pal Chris Christie.
“Reported that Sloppy Chris Christie said I only built 50 Miles of Wall on the Southern Border. Wrong! I built almost 500 Miles of Wall, including the fact that some very dilapidated areas had to be completely demolished with new Wall then built,” Trump wrote. “He knows this but keeps repeating the lies. That is why he left New Jersey with a 9% Approval Rating, the lowest on record, and is currently polling at around 2% in the Republican Primary - with nobody showing up at his “events.” Loser!”