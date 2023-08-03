Trump Attacks Special Counsel Jack Smith's Wife Hours Before Arraignment

Donald Trump Attacks Special Counsel Jack Smith's Wife Just Hours Before Arraignment: 'Katy Chevigny Is a Biden Donor'
Donald Trump attacked Special Counsel Jack Smith’s wife this week just hours before the embattled ex-president was set to be arraigned on criminal charges in Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com can report.
The sudden attack against Smith’s wife, Katy Chevigny, came on Thursday afternoon just before Trump traveled to Washington to be arraigned on four criminal charges connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
According to Trump’s team, Smith’s filmmaker wife once donated $2,000 to President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.
Chevigny also reportedly produced a “fawning” Netflix documentary about former First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as an anti-Citizens United film titled Dark Money.
"Jack Smith's Wife, Katy Chevigny, Is A Biden Donor,” one section of the statement released by Trump’s team on Thursday read. “She Produced A Documentary About Michelle Obama, And She Worked On An Anti-Citizens United Film Titled, 'Dark Money.'"
The statement then included three paragraphs about Chevigny’s Biden donations, the Michelle Obama Netflix documentary, and the anti-Citizens United film.
Trump’s team also revealed that Smith’s wife donated money to a number of pro-Biden organizations.
“The wife of newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is a filmmaker who produced a movie about former first lady Michelle Obama and donated to President Biden’s 2020 campaign,” the statement read, citing an article by the New York Post dated November 2022.
The statement continued, “Katy Chevigny is credited as a producer on Becoming, a 2020 documentary about Obama, and Federal Election Commission records show that she donated $2,000 in support of Biden’s presidential run that same year.”
“Big Mouth Productions, where Chevigny is employed as a director and producer, is listed as one of the production companies that worked on the film.”
Big Mouth Productions was also listed as Chevigny’s employer on FEC filings showing that she donated more than $2,000 to organizations connected to Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.
“Big Mouth Productions is also listed as Chevigny’s employer on FEC filings that show her donations to Biden’s campaign,” Trump’s team wrote, once again citing a November 2022 article by the Post.
“Records show she donated $1,000 to Biden for President and another $1,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in September of 2022,” it continued. “Chevigny also made seven other $10 donations to ActBlue, a Democratic fundraising platform, and to MoveOn.org’s political action committee in 2010.”
Meanwhile, Trump also used Thursday’s statement to attack Smith and the “dirty, politically-motivated investigation” against him.
Trump’s team also described the four new criminal charges against the embattled ex-president as "un-American and wrong."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Thursday’s statement ahead of his arraignment was not the first time Trump targeted Smith.
“Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden,” a rep for Trump’s 2024 campaign said in a statement after Smith notified the former president he was a target in the Special Counsel’s 2020 election investigation.
