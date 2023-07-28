Donald Trump Rages Against ‘Crooked’ Joe Biden in Late Night Rant After ‘Deranged’ Jack Smith Hits Ex-prez With New Charges
Donald Trump unleashed on President Joe Biden after learning he was hit with additional charges by Jack Smith over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump took to Truth Social hours after news broke that a new indictment was filed against him. The new charges accused the former president of instructing his Mar-a-Lago property manager to delete security footage.
The footage allegedly showed Trump’s associate moving boxes in and out of a storage room at the Florida estate. The prosecutors believe this was done in an effort to avoid complying with a federal subpoena that had demanded Trump turn over all classified documents in his possession.
Trump was not pleased with the development. “Whatever happened to the Crooked Joe Biden Document’s case? He had 20 times more Boxes than I did, and he wasn’t covered by the Presidential Records Act. I was!” he said.
“When it first came out that Biden had all of these Docs, many Classified, almost everyone, including those on the Left, said, “there goes the case against Trump.” But they waited and waited, got failed prosecutor Deranged Jack Smith, and STRUCK - but did almost nothing on the REALLY BAD Biden Documents case, many stored in Chinatown!” Trump continued.
Later, he wrote after watching a segment by Jesse Watters on Fox News, “Just revealed that, according to the Whistleblowers, Joe Biden and the Bidens have OFFSHORE BANK ACCOUNTS. WOW!!!”
Earlier in the day, Trump’s campaign issued a statement on the new charges.
“This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him,” a rep for the campaign said. “Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden.”