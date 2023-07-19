Trump Advisors Warn Ex-president He Needs to Win Election to Avoid Serving Potential Jail Time, Reporter Claims
Donald Trump’s advisors have been honest with the ex-president and are telling him they believe he needs to win in 2024 or he could potentially serve jail time, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The bombshell revelation was made by Maggie Haberman during an interview on CNN. During the chat, the New York Times reporter was questioned about Trump revealing Jack Smith notified him he was a target in the January 6 grand jury — which is a separate case from Smith’s probe into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.
The host asked Haberman if Trump viewed all of his criminal cases the same or if any were more of a threat to him.
“Trump views broadly all of these cases as a threat to him,” she said. Haberman said the federal case is of particular concern for Trump given the potential lengthy jail sentences that could come of them.
“He is looking at this broadly as a political threat,” said Haberman. “The documents case, in particular, had very much upset them for a variety of reasons; because it was an FBI search on his home, it was a different type of thing. In this case, he is upset about it.”
The reporter revealed that since being notified by Smith of the potential new charges, Trump hasn’t been in a “good mood.” She said he wasn’t excited on his way to Iowa for his town hall with Sean Hannity this week.
She then revealed what his advisors have been telling him privately. She said, “At the moment, he is seeing this broadly as a threat to his freedom, and his advisers have been — in private conversations — pretty blunt that they see it as he has to win the election, and that is how he guarantees that he does not face jail time.”
“Now, again, it only takes one juror in any of these cases. He has not been convicted of anything. But the fact that they’re looking at an election to the highest office in the land as some kind of an insurance policy or an out for him, really affects and, I think, colors the entire presidential race,” she ended.
As we previously reported, earlier this week, Trump told his followers, "Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th grand Jury Investigation, and giving me very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”