Trump Advisors Warn Ex-president He Needs to Win Election to Avoid Serving Potential Jail Time, Reporter Claims

Donald Trump’s advisors have been honest with the ex-president and are telling him they believe he needs to win in 2024 or he could potentially serve jail time, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The bombshell revelation was made by Maggie Haberman during an interview on CNN. During the chat, the New York Times reporter was questioned about Trump revealing Jack Smith notified him he was a target in the January 6 grand jury — which is a separate case from Smith’s probe into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.