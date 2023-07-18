Impending Charges Imminent: Donald Trump Reveals ‘Deranged’ Jack Smith Informed Him He's a Target in January 6th Grand Jury Investigation

This morning, the ex-president unleashed on his social media app Truth Social. He explained that on Sunday “having just arrived from the Turning Point event in Florida” he learned of the news from investigator Jack Smith .

Donald Trump revealed he’s set to be hit with another set of criminal charges — this time over his alleged role in the January 6th insurrection, RadarOnline.com has learned.

He said, “Deranged Jack Smith , the prosecutor with Joe Biden’ s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th grand Jury Investigation, and giving me very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

He continued , “So now, Joe Biden’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland , who I turned down for the United States Supreme Court (in retrospect, based on his corrupt and unethical actions, a very wise decision), together with Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice, have effectively issued a third indictment and Arrest of Joe Biden’s NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency.”

Trump said, “Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close. They illegally spied on my campaign, attacked me with a totally Fake “Dossier” that was funded by Hillary Clinton’s Campaign and the DNC, Impeached me twice (I won!), they failed on the Muller Witch Hunt (No Collusion!), they failed on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax.”

He said he had every right to “protest an election that I am fully convinced with Rigged and Stolen, just as the Democrats have done against me in 2016, and many others have done over the ages. But the Democrats have gone much further than has ever happened before — they cheated on the elections. Rather than looking at the CHEATERS, the WEAPONIZED DOJ AND FBI target and harass those who complain about the cheaters, and the massive fraud that took place.

Trump ended by telling his supporters, “This has been a never-ending fight from the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, many years ago.”

“VERY UNAIR!” he added.