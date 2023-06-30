Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith Preparing to Slap Ex-Prez and Allies With More Charges in Classified Documents Probe: Report
Donald Trump prosecutor Jack Smith is reportedly considering slapping the ex-president and his allies with additional charges in connection to the classified documents investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come nearly one month after the former president was hit with a 37-count indictment on June 8, sources familiar with the case revealed that Smith might file a “superseding indictment” against Trump after new evidence was discovered.
Also surprising are reports that multiple figures in Trump’s orbit, such as Rudy Giuliani, may also be indicted in connection to the classified documents case. That is the revelation shared in a report published by the Independent on Thursday.
According to the outlet, Smith is currently prepared to add "30 to 45 charges” in addition to the 37-count indictment already brought against Trump earlier this month.
Smith’s decision will reportedly depend on whether the Trump-appointed district judge overseeing the case, Judge Aileen Cannon, is providing “undue deference” to the former president.
The Special Counsel prosecuting Trump is also reportedly contemplating whether to slap the former president with a superseding indictment in the Southern District of Florida court or file a regular indictment against Trump in a different federal judicial district.
According to the Independent, a superseding indictment is “a second set of charges against an already-indicted defendant that could include more serious crimes.”
Meanwhile, Smith is reportedly preparing to bring charges against Giuliani and other Trump attorneys in connection to the classified documents probe and a separate investigation connected to Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Giuliani reportedly recently met with Smith’s team and allegedly agreed to cooperate with the Special Counsel’s investigations.
Ted Goodman, Giuliani’s political advisor, said the former New York City mayor’s recent interview with Smith’s team was “entirely voluntary and conducted in a professional manner.”
“There's nothing more to say on this matter,” Goodman said when asked whether Giuliani made a deal with the Special Counsel.
Still, one source familiar with the recent meeting said that Smith’s office will “most definitely” file “some” charges against Giuliani for his alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election between November 2020 and the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol building.
As RadarOnline.com reported, it is also suspected that Mark Meadows – Trump’s former White House chief of staff – provided evidence and testimony to Smith’s team in exchange for less severe federal charges when he is inevitably indicted.