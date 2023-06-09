Unsealed Indictment: Donald Trump Stored Classified Documents in Mar-a-Lago Shower, Faces Up to 100 Years Behind Bars if Convicted

The unsealed indictment against Donald Trump found that the embattled ex-president was charged with 37 criminal counts in connection to the classified documents case, RadarOnline.com has learned. He could face up to 100 years in prison if convicted.

In the latest development to come hours after former President Trump was charged by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Miami on Thursday, the 37-count indictment was unsealed to the public on Friday.