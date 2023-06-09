Unsealed Indictment: Donald Trump Stored Classified Documents in Mar-a-Lago Shower, Faces Up to 100 Years Behind Bars if Convicted
The unsealed indictment against Donald Trump found that the embattled ex-president was charged with 37 criminal counts in connection to the classified documents case, RadarOnline.com has learned. He could face up to 100 years in prison if convicted.
In the latest development to come hours after former President Trump was charged by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Miami on Thursday, the 37-count indictment was unsealed to the public on Friday.
According to a copy of the 44-page indictment obtained by RadarOnline.com, Trump was accused of showing other people classified documents after leaving office in January 2021.
31 of the 37 counts accused Trump of willful retention of national defense information.
The former president was also charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, a scheme to conceal, and making false statements and representations.
“As he departed the White House, TRUMP caused scores of boxes, many of which contained classified documents, to be transported to The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he maintained his residence,” one section of the 37-count indictment against Trump read.
“TRUMP was not authorized to possess or retain those classified documents,” the court document added.
The indictment also accused the former president of storing classified material in a Mar-a-Lago shower while refusing to comply with a subpoena that demanded the return of any outstanding classified documents.
“I don't want anybody looking through my boxes,” Trump allegedly told one of his lawyers before asking what would happen “if we just don't respond at all or don't play ball with them.”
“Wouldn't it be better if we just told them we don't have anything here?” Trump said at the time, according to his lawyer.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the embattled ex-president’s valet and body man, Walter Nauta, was also slapped with a number of the same charges as Trump on Thursday.
The unsealed indictment accused both Trump and Nauta of conspiring together to hide classified documents from a federal grand jury.
While Trump has regularly claimed he had “nothing to do” with the transportation of classified documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago upon leaving office in January 2021, the unsealed indictment alleges he was “personally involved in the process.”
Trump, who is now scheduled to be arraigned in Miami on Tuesday, could face 100 years behind bars if convicted of all 37 counts related to his suspected mishandling of classified information.