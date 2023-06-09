Donald Trump Parties at Mar-a-lago Hours After Second Indictment Was Revealed, Ex-prez Jammed to James Brown & Elvis
Donald Trump was living his best life at Mar-a-Lago in the hours after learning he was being hit with a second indictment — and was spotted partying with his guests, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed the ex-president was spotted at this Florida club rocking his signature Make American Great Again cap. The twice-impeached politician took over as DJ for his guests.
An insider told The New York Times, Trump pulled out his iPad to play the music which included hits from Elvis, James Brown and the opera singer Pavarotti.
As we previously reported, on Thursday evening, Trump took to Truth Social to reveal he was summoned to appear in a Miami federal courthouse next week.
Sources confirmed Trump had been indicted as part of the Special Counsel’s investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents. The 7 charges are said to include conspiracy, a violation under the espionage act and retention ofg retention.
Trump blasted the development writing, "The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time."
Trump said he will have to appear at the "Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM."
He added, "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election.”
He proclaimed, I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”