Trump Body Man Will Be 'Star Witness' in Classified Documents Criminal Case: Walt Nauta Admitted to Feds He ‘Moved Boxes Under the Direction’ of Ex-Prez

A valet for Donald Trump — the man who fetches his Diet Coke and feeds his 12 cans per day habit — is set to become a star witness in the classified documents case following the former president’s indictment on Thursday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Walt Nauta, a Navy veteran, is considered Trump’s butler and body man and worked in closer physical proximity to the former commander-in-chief than almost any other aide.

According to multiple sources who spoke to RadarOnline.com, Nauta’s testimony to the feds in the lead-up to the indictment — which one insider described as “flip-flopping on the facts” — will become crucial to the Department of Justice prosecution.