Secret Evidence: Trump Alleges Prosecutor Tried to Sway Witness Testimony in Last-Ditch Attempt to Avoid Likely Indictment Over Classified Documents
Donald Trump may be indicted on charges of violating the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice as soon as Thursday, June 8, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It's been reported that prosecutors have already informed the embattled ex-POTUS that he will likely be charged with crimes related to investigations into his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Sources close to the case also confirmed to JustTheNews that the DOJ chose not to delay the potential indictment — if it occurs — despite Trump's legal team's claims that one of the senior prosecutors attempted to sway the testimony of a key witness.
According to reports made by The Independent, prosecutors are preparing to ask a grand jury to vote to indict the embattled former POTUS for allegedly violating Section 793 of the U.S. criminal code that prohibits “gathering, transmitting or losing” any information “respecting the national defence" nearly one year after federal government officials found boxes full of classified documents at his lavish Mar-a-Lago resort.
Trump's attorneys are believed to be planning to argue that the 76-year-old was given very "broad powers" as President of the United States that would have entitled him to "keep" or "declassify" documents as he saw fit.
However, Section 793 states that the rule applies even to those who "lawfully" have the "possession of, access to, control over, or being entrusted with any document" related to the national defence who then "willfully communicates, delivers, transmits or causes to be communicated, delivered, or transmitted or attempts to communicate, deliver, transmit or cause to be communicated, delivered or transmitted the same to any person not entitled to receive it, or willfully retains the same and fails to deliver it on demand to the officer or employee of the United States entitled to receive it."
Section 793 further clarifies that those found in violation of the law may face up to 10 years in prison.
On Wednesday afternoon, June 7, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to declare his innocence.
"No one has told me I’m being indicted, and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong," he ranted. "A TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE & ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE. REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS MUST MAKE THIS THEIR # 1 ISSUE!!!"